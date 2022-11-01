Quick Quack Car Wash Rejoins Jack Wood & GMS Racing For Camping World Truck Series Finale at Phoenix Raceway

STATESVILLE, NC (Nov. 1st, 2022): As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wraps up its 2022 racing season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, GMS Racing will welcome Quick Quack Car Wash back to the team with Jack Wood’s No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Fans will remember that Quick Quack Car Wash initially partnered with the team last year in Phoenix for their first time diving into the sport, and the car wash chain plans on getting those fans involved in a unique way this time around.

Wood’s No. 24 truck will feature a QR code embedded in the paint scheme where fans can scan the code to enter into a sweepstakes to win a ride-along experience at Phoenix Raceway. The contest will go live today and will last through November 11th. For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes, please visit this link.

“I’m really happy to end our season in a big way by representing all of the employees and customers from Quick Quack Car Wash on our No. 24 Chevy this weekend. Having the opportunity to partner up with their team last season was great, and to see their new initiatives planned for this time is exciting for me. This partnership has a nice personal touch for me, as I grew up close to their headquarters in Northern California and can remember visiting their colorful locations all the time as a kid. Phoenix is a huge market for Quick Quack and this is a very important weekend for them, so we’re going to do our best to knock it out of the park for everyone involved.” said Wood ahead of the announcement.

“Quick Quack is proud to continue its partnership with driver Jack Wood and provide an opportunity for fans to win a ride-along experience on the Phoenix Raceway.” said the Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Amaris Garcia. “Just like Jack, we hope to provide a fun and FAST experience for our customers.”

Fans attending the NASCAR championship races will have a few opportunities to meet Jack throughout the weekend, as he plans to sign autographs at the Quick Quack Car Wash Tolleson location on Thursday from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM local time, and will also appear at their display in the fan zone on Friday from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM local time as well as on Sunday from 11:15 AM to 11:45 AM.

Watch Jack Wood race the No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado RST in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 PM ET on FS1. Follow Jack across all social media platforms with his official handle, @DriverJackWood.

﻿ABOUT QUICK QUACK CAR WASH:

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Quick Quack now owns and operates over 140 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah, with continued growth throughout these regions. Quick Quack takes pride in having been awarded “The Best of…” or “The Favorite” car wash in every community where a Quick Quack can be found. Additionally, Quick Quack has been recognized as a leader in establishing an environmentally friendly and sustainable business.

As the company continues to grow, the founding partners never lose sight of the Quick Quack mission to Change Lives for The Better. Through their Random Quacks of Kindness, community fundraisers and organization sponsorships, Quick Quack is honored to give back to the communities they serve. Learn more by visiting www.dontdrivedirty.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to persons who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 a.m. PDT on 11/1/22 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on 11/11/22. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, click here. Sponsored by Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings, LLC , located at 1380 Lead Hill Blvd., Suite 260, Roseville, CA 95661.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.