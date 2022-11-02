Andy Street to call 100th Xfinity event as crew chief at Phoenix

In his third full-time season as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief, Andy Street, who currently works atop the pit box of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro team piloted by rookie Austin Hill, is primed to achieve a milestone start. By participating in this weekend’s Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Street will call his 100th Xfinity event as a crew chief.

A native of Kernersville, North Carolina, and a former drag racer who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a mechanical engineering degree, Street, who first joined Richard Childress Racing as a design and test engineer in 2003 and has since remained at RCR while working on the engineering and mechanical aspects, made his debut as a NASCAR crew chief at Richmond Raceway in September 2019. Working with driver Joe Graf Jr. and the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet Camaro team, Street led Graf to a 16th-place result in qualifying before the team finished 14th during the main event.

For the 2020 Xfinity season, Street was promoted to a full-time crew chief role for RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro team that was piloted between Myatt Snider, Anthony Alfredo and Kaz Grala. In Street’s first full-time campaign as a NASCAR crew chief, he guided the No. 21 RCR team to pole position with Snider for the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in February and a total of 15 top-10 results throughout the 33-race schedule. The team’s highest on-track result made throughout the season was a third-place run by Alfredo at Texas Motor Speedway in October followed by three fourth-place results made between Alfredo, Grala and Snider. The results were enough to place RCR’s No. 21 entry in 11th place in the final Xfinity owners’ standings.

In 2021, Street, who remained at RCR, was assigned to crew chief RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro team that was driven by Snider for the entire season. Following two top-15 results through the first two-scheduled events, Street recorded his first career win as a NASCAR crew chief after Snider survived two overtime restarts and held off Tyler Reddick to score his first Xfinity career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in February. Street and Snider went on to record seven additional top-10 results throughout the 26-race regular-season schedule before entering the 2021 Xfinity Playoffs as a title contender. Following respective finishes of 15th, 31st and eighth during the Round of 12, however, Snider was one of four competitors to be eliminated from title contention. With the championship hopes of 2021 evaporated, Street and Snider managed to achieve an additional top-10 result during the final four scheduled events before concluding the season in ninth place in the final drivers’ standings.

This season marked another change for Street, who remained at RCR but returned atop the pit box of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro team that was taken over by former Camping World Truck Series competitor Austin Hill. In their first race together, Street and Hill went to Victory Lane at Daytona in February after Hill overtook AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and at the moment of caution due to a multi-car wreck to claim his first Xfinity career victory. Sixteen races and eight additional top-10 results later, the duo earned their second victory of the 2022 campaign at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July. The pair of victories along with a total of 16 top-10 results during the 26-race regular-season stretch were enough for the No. 21 RCR team to qualify for the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs. Amid an up-and-down Playoff run highlighted with a pole, a runner-up result at Texas Motor Speedway in September and three consecutive top-10 results during the Round of 8, Hill and Street were eliminated from title contention following this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway. They are ranked in sixth place in the drivers’ standings as the duo look to cap off the season with a third victory to the 2022 campaign.

Through 99 previous Xfinity events, Street has achieved three victories, two poles, 17 top-five results, 46 top-10 results and 388 laps led while working with six different competitors.

Street is scheduled to call his 100th Xfinity Series event as a crew chief in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5, with the event’s coverage to occur at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.