Lamborghini Palm Beach sends a 6-car multi-Team effort to Super Trofeo World Finals in Portugal

Holds a 50-point lead on North American Dealer Championship

PALM BEACH, FL., (November 2nd, 2022) – Lamborghini Palm Beach leads the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Dealer Championship by 50-points ahead of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American and Grand World Finals November 4-6 in Portimao, Portugal.

The 2021 Dealer Champions have begun the pursuit to claim another consecutive championship win after a triumphant 2022 season in the North American leg of the series. The ‘Dream Team’ fielded a total of 7 cars this season with Precision Performance Motorsports, Taurino Racing by D Motorsports, and MCR Racing.

Precision Performance Motorsports leads the Team Championship by 18 points. Season-long victory sweeps have led the PPM #46 driven by Bryson Lew and John Henry Capestro Dubets, to P1 for the Pro-Am championship, followed by #47 Precision Performance Trofeo driven by Bryan Ortiz and Sebastian Carazo in P2. Ortiz is the 2021 champion alongside PPM team Manager, Brandon Gdovic, who stepped out of the driver’s seat this season in hopes of leading the team to victory.

PPM co-drivers David Staab and Nikko Reger lead the AM championship in #48. PPM’s latest addition to the lineup, Anthony Mcintosh in the #49 finished P7 in the LB Cup Class. Claude Senhoreti piloting the #51 MCR Huracan Super Trofeo holds P10 in the AM class.

Lamborghini Palm Beach’s Pro Team, Taurino Racing by D Motorsports is P2 for the driver championship in the #88 driven by Giano Taurino and Loris Spinelli. Spinelli is competing in both the American and European legs of the series this weekend. The team proudly welcomed #23 PRO drivers Luke Berkley and Richard Antinucci to the lineup for rounds 9-10 of the season, and the Grand Finals. Berkley is the youngest-ever driver champion with a 2021 AM class North American Championship win.

For the 2022 Season, Taurino Racing by D Motorsports alongside Lamborghini Palm Beach has partnered with sponsor Luxury Lease Partners. Precision Performance alongside Lamborghini Palm Beach has proudly joined forces with team sponsors Ideal Nutrition and HCB Yachts.

“Many thanks to Mr. Chris Ward and the entire Squadra Corse Team, their support was pivotal in assisting Lamborghini Palm Beach to expand our teams to a dealer leading 6 entries this season with the 7th entry at VIR”. – Lamborghini Palm Beach

Lamborghini owners in South Florida are welcome to attend Lamborghini Palm Beach’s Brunch and Super Trofeo Livestream event held at the dealership on Saturday, November 5th, at 10:30 am. RSVP is required to attend. Please contact Lamborghini Palm Beach at (561)370-7953

Driver Line-Up

PRO

88 – Giano Taurino & Loris Spinelli- Taurino Racing by D Motorsports

23 – Luke Berkley & Richard Antinucci- Taurino Racing by D Motorsports

PRO-AM

46 – Bryson Lew & John Henry Capestro Dubets –PPM

47 – Bryan Ortiz & Sebastian Carazo – PPM

AM

48 – David Staab & Nikko Reger- PPM

51– Claude Senhoreti -MCR Racing

LB CUP

49-Anthony Mcintosh – PPM

Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2022 World Finals Official Schedule

North American Finals

Race 1- Friday, November 4th

11:00 AM GMT (7:00 AM EST)

Race 2- Friday, November 4th

15:50 PM GMT (11:50 AM EST)

World Finals

Race 1- Saturday, November 5th

Grand Finals AM & LB CUP– 14:45 PM GMT (10:45 AM EST)

Grand Finals PRO & Pro AM- 16:05 PM GMT (12:05 PM EST)

Race 2- Sunday, November 6th

Grand Finals AM & LB CUP– 12:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM EST)

Grand Finals PRO & Pro AM- 14:50 AM GMT (10:50 AM EST)