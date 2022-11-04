Full Day and Night of On-Track Action Opens Eighth Running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA Thursday at Daytona International Speedway

Eric Lux in Goldcrest Motorsports 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 and Angus Rogers in KMW Motorsports 1973 Porsche 911 RSR Score Overall Feature Race Wins Thursday at the HSR Classic 24

Chris Ronson Sr. Secures Sasco Sports American-Class Victory in 1970 No. 94 Chevrolet Corvette and Rob Albino Takes International Division Win in Hudson Historics 1999 No. 99 BMW Z3 in 2022 HSR Race Debut

Bob Riley, Bill Riley, Mark Scott, Butch Leitzinger, Andy Wallace and George Robinson Featured Guests in Friday Panel Discussion and Q&A in Drivers Meeting Room at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 3, 2022) – The Eighth Running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA featured a full day of competition and three hours of night practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) where this week’s first winners were crowned in a trio of feature races.

A packed five-day schedule of events at the “World Center of Racing” includes not only this weekend’s HSR Classic 24 but also the Daytona Historics that are part of HSR’s full-season championships. Thursday’s Daytona Historics feature races included the HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races

The Sasco Sports sprint kicked things off and was won by Angus Rogers who overcame transmission issues on the race’s final lap to take the victory in his KMW Motorsports 1973 No. 15 Porsche 911 RSR.

Rogers also scored Sasco Sports Porsche-class honors and crossed the finish line just .914 of a second ahead of American-division winner Chris Ronson Sr. in his 1970 No. 94 Chevrolet Corvette.

The Sasco Sports International victory went to the returning Rob Albino who was making his first start of the HSR season in his Hudson Historics 1999 No. 99 BMW Z3. Albino has been a frequent Sasco Sports race winner in recent years and picked up right where he left off despite missing the majority of the 2022 racing season.

The Stoner Car Care Global GT race saw Eric Lux take a convincing win in his Goldcrest Motorsports 2011 No. 00 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3. Lux crossed the finish line a comfortable 11.996 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Juan Lopez-Santini in his 901 Shop 2016 No. 80 Audi R8 LMS Ultra. Third place in the 41-car Global GT field went to Bob Neapole in his 2016 No. 67 Porsche 991 GT3R.

The Global GT sprint shared the track with Classic RS Cup race which was won by Damon DeSantis in his 1974 No. 82 Porsche 911 RSR from Heritage Motorsports. David Agretelis finished second in his 901 Shop 1978 No. 92 Porsche 911 while Mike Banz completed the Classic RS Cup podium guest driving in a 1973 No. 40 1973 Porsche 911 RSR usually raced by his wife Kathy Blaha.

Agretelis also finished second in the Porsche class in the Sasco Sports race and he and Rogers were joined on the Porsche podium by Mark Colbert in the Heritage Motorsports 1973 No. 24 Porsche 911 RSR.

Thursday’s other podium players included Steve Lisa in a rare 1973 No. 19 FIA-spec De Tomaso Ford Pantera and Don Ondrejcak in a 1994 No. 31 Honda Prelude who finished second and third, respectively, in Sasco Sports International.

Friday’s on-track schedule features a one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes Prototype/Historic and GT Modern (GTM) Endurance Challenge race at 10:40 a.m. EDT, Classic 24 qualifying races and the first WeatherTech Sprint Races of the weekend for all groups.

The off-track highlight is the first HSR Classic 24 Panel and Q&A since 2019. This year’s guest list is led by Bob Riley and Bill Riley, the father-and-son team behind the success of this week’s HSR Classic 24 Featured Marque Riley Technologies.

Even at the age of 91, Bob Riley still works every day and never stops designing and developing race cars. His partner for more than the last 30 years has been his son, Bill, who is an accomplished designer and engineer in his own right but has also built the Riley Motorsports team-related business into a true global power. The Rileys will be joined by their fellow engineering and design partner with Riley & Scott, Mark Scott, longtime Riley customer competitor George Robinson and three-time Rolex 24 At Daytona overall winners Andy Wallace and Butch Leitzinger.

The Riley Panel and Q&A is open to all ticket holders and credentialed guests, media and competitors tomorrow, Friday, November 4, at 4:30 p.m. EDT in the Daytona International Speedway Drivers Meeting room.

First held in 2014, the immediate success of the inaugural HSR Classic Daytona 24 called for a second running in 2015. After a year off, the 24-Hour classic race on the 3.56-mile DIS road course returned in 2017 and is now an annual fixture on the HSR calendar.

The HSR Classic Daytona features seven different Run Groups competing in succession for a full 24 hours on the DIS road course. The various period-correct classes within each Run Group combine to make just about any closed-wheel competition sports car from the last 60 years eligible for the HSR Classic Daytona.

