Tanner English Upstages Late Model Veterans In Thrilling Thursday Of World Of Outlaws World Finals

Tanner English scored a wire-to-wire World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models feature victory in Thursday’s second night of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte; Mat Williamson kicked off the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds’ weekend with a win

Friday’s action will feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models hosting a fan fest in front of the grandstands

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2022) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models feature a cast of champions and accomplished veterans, but the series’ top rookie took the glory on Thursday’s second night of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Tanner English is considered a rookie by Outlaw Late Model standards, but nothing he did on Thursday made him appear to be a first-timer, as English powered past polesitter Chane Clanton on Lap 1, and led every lap en route to his third triumph of the season.

English – a Benton, Kentucky, native – withstood all comers on a night that saw the rookie start the feature surrounded by many of dirt late model racing’s biggest names in Clanton, Tim McCreadie, Chris Madden and Mike Marlar, Wednesday’s feature winner.

None of the veterans had anything for English, who was determined to pull away from Max Blair in the rookie points battle and the fight for second in series standings. Winning a feature in one of the series’ most important race weekends certainly didn’t dampen his hopes or his spirits on Thursday.

“This car was awesome,” English said. “It was stuck all night. I couldn’t do anything wrong. I could go anywhere on the race track. (Winning the race) is pretty big. This is a pretty big stage and to do it in this town is pretty special. I knew we were pretty good at the beginning of the night. We just had to capitalize on everything.”

Clanton held on for second ahead of Madden, Marlar and Hudson O’Neal. English, McCreadie, Clanton, Madden, O’Neal and Marlar won heats. Garrett Smith posted the quickest time in qualifying.

The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds began their World Finals weekend on Thursday with an action-packed night of wheel-to-wheel racing.

Canadian Mat Williamson held off a quintet of New York-based drivers in the 30-lap feature, charging from third to first to score his second win of the season.

Anthony Perrego started on the pole and led the race’s first seven laps, before Erick Rudolph took the point with Williamson chasing him down. Williamson needed 12 laps to get by Rudolph, who couldn’t regain the top spot before Williamson took the checkered flag.

Canadian race fans regaled the winner with the Canadian national anthem as he celebrated in victory lane.

“Those fans are awesome,” Williamson said. “It would be cooler if we won a championship again, but Matt (Sheppard) has been unbeatable this year. Hopefully, we’ve learned something the last few weeks that we can carry into next year.”

Rudolph paced the New York contingent – which comprised two-thirds of the 30-car field – with a second-place finish. Series champion Matt Sheppard finished third, taking his 15th top-10 finish in 17 races.

Perrego and Demetrios Drellos completed the top five.

Peter Britten, Drellos, Perrego and Wiliamson won heats. Williamson was quickest in time trials.

Unofficial Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds Results (30 Laps):

Mat Williamson; 2. Erick Rudolph; 3. Matt Sheppard; 4. Anthony Perrego; 5. Demetrios Drellos; 6. Jimmy Phelps; 7. Alex Yankowski; 8. Ryan Godown; 9. Peter Britten; 10. Billy Decker; 11. Max McLaughlin; 12. Tim Fuller; 13. Marc Johnson; 14. Mathieu Desjardins; 15. Larry Wight; 16. Justin Hares; 17. Jack Lehner; 18. Tim Sears Jr.; 19. Rocky Warner; 20. Adam Pierson; 21. Darren Smith; 22. Jeff Taylor; 23. Brett Hearn; 24. C.G. Morey; 25. Kevin Root; 26. Zachary Payne; 27. Marcus Dinkins; 28. Paul St. Sauveur; 29. Bob McGannon; 30. Alex Payne.

Unofficial World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models Results (40 Laps):

Tanner English; 2. Shane Clanton; 3. Chris Madden; 4. Mike Marlar; 5. Hudson O’Neal; 6. Jonathan Davenport; 7. Tim McCreadie; 8. Dennis Erb Jr.; 9. Dale McDowell; 10. Ricky Weiss; 11. Tyler Erb; 12. Kyle Strickler; 13. Garrett Smith; 14. Scott Bloomquist; 15. Brandon Overton; 16. Chris Ferguson; 17. Carson Ferguson; 18. Daulton Wilson; 19. Jimmy Owens; 20. Max Blair; 21. Brent Larson; 22. Dale Hollidge; 23. Josh Richards; 24. Payton Freeman; 25. Ryan Gustin; 26. Trent Ivey; 27. Gordy Gundaker.

