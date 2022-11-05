Corey Heim named 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year

Corey Heim has been named the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year following the season-finale Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 4.

The news comes as the 20-year-old Heim from Marietta, Georgia, has completed a successful part-time campaign in this year’s Truck circuit, where he competed in 16 of 23-scheduled events in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Sharing the ride with team owner Kyle Busch and dirt racer Buddy Kofoid, Heim commenced his rookie campaign with a 32nd-place result at Daytona International Speedway. He rallied during his next scheduled start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March by achieving his first career win after overtaking teammate Chandler Smith on the final lap. The victory made Heim as the 13th different competitor to achieve a first Truck career victory while driving for KBM and the 18th overall to win with KBM with the victory occurring at his home track.

Despite finishing no higher than seventh during his next three scheduled starts, Heim achieved his second career victory in the Truck circuit at the World Wide Technology Raceway in June after fending off the field during an overtime shootout. Heim’s pair of victories served as pivotal moments that enabled the No. 51 KBM team to secure a postseason spot in the owners’ standings as the Georgian competed for the 2022 Truck owners’ title. Despite recording five top-10 results in six starts throughout the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs, the No. 51 KBM team was eliminated from competing for the owners’ title at the conclusion of the Round of 8. Nonethless, Heim proceeded to finish seventh during the finale at Phoenix, which marked his 10th top-10 result overall this season.

By claiming this year’s rookie title, Heim became the fourth different competitor competing under the KBM banner to be named Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, he capped off the season with two victories, two poles, six top-five results, 10 top-10 results, 71 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.1 through 16-scheduled starts as he also ended up in 14th place in the final drivers’ standings.

Heim’s rivals for this year’s Truck rookie title included Lawless Alan, Jack Wood, Dean Thompson and Blaine Perkins.

The 2023 season is set to mark a new beginning for Heim, who is set to compete on a full-time basis in the Truck Series for TRICON Garage, rebranded from David Gilliland Racing, and in the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in pursuit of his first drivers’ championship.

The Truck Series competitors and teams enter an off-season period before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023, to commence a new season of competition.