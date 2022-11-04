Nick Sanchez, Rev Racing expanding to NASCAR Truck Series competition in 2023

Rev Racing will be making its inaugural presence within NASCAR’s top three national touring series in 2023 by fielding a full-time Craftsman Truck Series entry with reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Nick Sanchez named as the full-time driver for the organization.

As part of the announcement made at Phoenix Raceway ahead of championship weekend for NASCAR’s top three national touring series, Sanchez will be piloting the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado RST with sponsorship support from Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, as he and Rev Racing will attempt to make their official Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

The move comes as a pivotal moment for Rev Racing, which was founded in 2010 by Max Siegel, a former President of Global Operations for Dale Earnhardt Inc., and fields development entries in the ARCA Menards Series and Advance Auto Parts Touring Series while remaining actively involved with the Drive for Diversity program to increase minority and female involvement in motorsports competition. Notable names in NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, whom commenced their stock car career with Rev Racing include Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization,” Max Siegel said. “With our unwavering focus on a commitment to diversify the sport while putting a model in place to train and prepare drivers for the next level of competition, and because of our strategic partnership with Gainbridge announced earlier this year, we have never been more prepared for this next stage of advancement. Working with our technical partners at KBM and Chevrolet, we know Rev Racing and Nick are positioned for competitive excellence.”

Sanchez, a 21-year-old native from Miami, Florida, first joined Rev Racing’s Youth Development Program in 2017 and 2018, where he piloted a Legend car in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 2019, he made his ARCA Menards Series East debut with the organization during a South Boston Speedway Twin double feature weekend, where he earned his first career pole during the second feature event. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Sanchez was named the recipient of the 2019 Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award. After competing the entire 2020 ARCA Menards Series East season with Rev Racing, he moved up to the ARCA Menards Series with Rev in 2021. Following a consistent season, he scored his first career victory in the season-finale event at Kansas Speedway in October.

Remaining as a full-time ARCA competitor for Rev Racing this season, Sanchez accumulated victories at Talladega Superspeedway in April, Kansas in May and at Michigan International Speedway in August en route to this year’s championship, which marked the first for Rev Racing in the ARCA Menards Series and second title overall after winning the 2012 ARCA East championship with Kyle Larson. He also achieved a total of nine top-five results and 16 top-10 results throughout the 20-race schedule as he claimed the title over GMS Racing’s Daniel Dye by 14 points.

While the 2023 season will mark Sanchez’s first stint in the Truck Series, he joins the series with previous experience competing in NASCAR’s top three national touring series as he has competed in seven Xfinity Series events this season between BJ McLeod Motorsports and Big Machine Racing Team. Coming off a career-best result of seventh place at Martinsville Speedway, Sanchez is set to pilot Big Machine Racing’s No. 48 entry for this weekend’s Xfinity finale at Phoenix.

“I’m very excited to continue driving for Max and Rev Racing in the Truck Series in 2023,” said Nick Sanchez.” To be able to join forces with our technical partner, KBM, is a great opportunity for me to learn how to win on a regular basis. Continuing my relationship with Chevrolet and Gainbridge is something that I value greatly and this is seemingly another step in our long-term plan/goal.”

Another person who was present for Rev Racing’s announcement was two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, will be forging a technical alliance with the organization. Like for Rev Racing, the 2023 season is set to mark a new beginning for Busch as KBM will be fielding Chevrolet Silverados for the first time following a 13-year partnership with Toyota in the Truck circuit. KBM earlier revealed that Chase Purdy will be joining the organization as a full-time competitor along with Jack Wood, who will be serving as an anchor competitor with the rest of the team’s driver lineup to be determined.

“Unofficially, we’ve been a part of helping former Rev Racing drivers take the next step in their NASCAR careers in the Truck Series, with Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suárez both getting victories in a [Kyle Busch Motorsports] truck, so we’re looking forward to aligning with Max, Jennifer [Siegal] and everyone at Rev Racing to now officially be a part of the pipeline for young drivers in their diversity program to continue to advance into the National Series of NASCAR,” Busch said. “Nick is an impressive young driver, winning the ARCA title this year and has had some solid runs in the Xfinity Series as well, so we’re looking forward to having him be the trendsetter of what we’re confident will be a successful program for many years to come.”

Both Sanchez and Rev Racing are set to make their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023, which will also commence a new season of Truck competition.