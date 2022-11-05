GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 7TH

Quote: “We had a lot of speed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevy last night in Phoenix. The restarts are always chaotic there, and unfortunately we sustained some damage trying to run up front. Our crew was able to go and fix everything to let us go back out and compete, and we were able to come away with another top-10 finish to end the season. Proud of everyone for their work ethic throughout the entire season, and I’m excited to see the progress that we’ll be able to make over the off season to contend even more next year.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 24TH

Quote: “We didn’t have the run that we were hoping for with our Quick Quack Car Wash Chevy last night in Phoenix, but all in all I would say that the tenacity of our No. 24 team really shined throughout the entire season. I’ve had the opportunity to learn so much while driving for GMS Racing over the past two seasons, so hopping in their truck for the last time was definitely a bittersweet moment for me personally. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in my career, but I can’t understate the appreciation I’ve had for everyone that’s worked with us all year. Thankful for the opportunities that we’ve had together!”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

