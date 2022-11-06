RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 13th

Start: 15th

Points: 11th

“We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.” -Austin Dillon

Mid-Race Spin Spoils Tyler Reddick and the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Teams’ Strong Day at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 23rd

Start: 11th

Points: 14th

“I’m really proud of this whole team’s effort over the years. We have come such a long way in three years’ time. I learned a lot with this group. Anything I wanted to learn and anything I wanted to do they’ve given me the platform learn and be a better driver. I’m just really thankful for everyone’s efforts over the years from everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for the fantastic power that we’ve had. We all worked hard and were able to do a lot of great things and I will always remember that. We had high hopes for our day and we were pretty close with our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a tough day on pit road and that put us back there in the mess. We got caught four-wide going into Turn 3. That doesn’t work and we got quite a bit of damage that pretty much set us back for the rest of the day. At the very end there we were able to get it back where it needed to be but we just ran out of time.” -Tyler Reddick