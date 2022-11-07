Honda Exhibits World Premiere of the “e:N2 Concept” Indicating the Direction of All-New EV Models

SHANGHAI, Nov 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda today exhibited the world premiere of the e:N2 Concept, the concept model for the second set of its e:N Series models, the Honda-brand EV model series in China, at the Fifth China International Import Expo, which began today in Shanghai, China.

The exterior design of the e:N2 Concept features sharp and dynamic body lines and surface finishing which highlights the metallic look, aiming to present new styling that does not belong to any existing categories. The interior was designed with an aim to realize the value of this EV as a “space” where occupants can enjoy “intellectual exhilaration.” To this end, a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit was adopted, and smart hospitality for the occupants will be offered with the latest Honda CONNECT features as well as the effective presentation of lighting and scents.

As for driving performance, built on the e:N Architecture F, a dedicated architecture developed exclusively for the e:N Series, the e:N2 Concept was designed to achieve unique driving pleasure, enabling the driver to enjoy a strong “sense of unity with the vehicle.” This was realized based on the dynamics technologies of Honda, including outstanding vehicle stability and crisp handling.

Comments by Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.:

“The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will ‘redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers’ with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand.”