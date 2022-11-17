GOOD RANCHERS JOINS TEAM PENSKE INDYCAR PARTNER LINEUP

Leading Online Meat Delivery Company to Sponsor No. 3 Chevrolet Beginning in 2023

MOORESVILLE, NC (November 17, 2022) – Team Penske and Good Ranchers today announced a new partnership that will feature the premium meat purveyor’s colors and branding on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin for multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2023 and beyond. Good Ranchers will make its debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet during the April 28-30 race weekend at the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park road course, located just outside of Birmingham, Ala.

Good Ranchers will also join the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) partner lineup in 2023 and will feature activation throughout the month of May at IMS, when over 300,000 fans will visit the historic venue, culminating with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28.

“It’s always exciting to see new brands activate within our sport,” said Tim Cindric, Team Penske President. “Good Ranchers certainly fits that bill. They have a fresh and innovative approach that will be a terrific match for Scott McLaughlin’s outgoing personality. This combination should also prove to be a real benefit to the overall INDYCAR community and the fan experience.”

Since the company was founded in 2017, Good Ranchers has worked 100 percent with American cattle farms and ranches to reliably provide steakhouse quality sustainable meats at an affordable price. Additionally, the company’s motto of “Do Good While We Eat Good” has resulted in the donation of over 1,000,000 meals to local food banks in Good Ranchers’ ongoing effort to fight food insecurity and childhood hunger. For every box purchased, Good Ranchers donates 10 meals to families in need.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join Team Penske,” said Ben Spell, Good Ranchers Chief Executive Officer. “The rich history of this company is something we’re honored to be included in moving forward. Our mission is to bring everyone to the table to share in the best of what makes life good. We hope to play our part in helping each person enjoy the sweet taste of victory as well as a delicious American meal.”

Good Ranchers will partner with McLaughlin, one of the rising stars of the INDYCAR SERIES. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, the New Zealander produced impressive results in 2022, just as he did during his record-setting Australian Supercars career. McLaughlin’s three race wins and three NTT P1 Pole Awards in 2022 helped propel him to a fourth-place finish in the series championship standings.

“It is an honor to have a new partner like Good Ranchers as part of the No. 3 Chevy team,” said McLaughlin. “After our initial meeting, I knew they would be a great fit for the team. They share the same vision and focus as Team Penske, while also enjoying the excitement and competition of sports in America. We look forward to a successful partnership while we enjoy amazing meat together at the same time.”

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will begin on Sunday, March 5 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. McLaughlin is the defending polesitter and race winner at St. Petersburg.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 670 pole positions and 43 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske competed in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About Good Ranchers

Good Ranchers has been changing the way people buy meat since 2018, making the meat aisle a thing of the past. Today, Good Ranchers is a sustainable and reliable bridge between real Americans farms and tens of thousands of customers. They’ve quickly become one of the fastest growing meat delivery companies in the country, being named to the INC5000 and winning “Best Food Subscription” in 2022. Operating completely online, Good Ranchers has removed the middleman and the difficulty of getting high-quality, affordable meat. Their selection has expanded to include USDA Prime beef, chicken, and seafood with even more options on the way for 2023. Good Ranchers mission is to bring everyone to the table to share in the best of what makes life good. If you’re looking for great American meat, Good Ranchers has a spot at the table for you.