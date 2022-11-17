Premium Meat Delivery Company Good Ranchers, IMS Announce New Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022) – Good Ranchers, a premium meat purveyor, today announced a new partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2023.

Through the Month of May, Good Ranchers will activate to engage with thousands of fans at IMS, culminating with the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28, when more than 300,000 fans visit the historic venue.

Since the company was founded in 2018, Good Ranchers has worked exclusively with American cattle farms and ranches to reliably provide steakhouse-quality sustainable meats at an affordable price. Additionally, the company’s motto of “Do Good While We Eat Good” has resulted in the donation of more than 1 million meals to local food banks in Good Ranchers’ ongoing effort to fight food insecurity and childhood hunger. For every box purchased, Good Ranchers donates 10 meals to families in need.

“Good Ranchers shares many of the values that are important to IMS and our fans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From making family memories to sustainability and feeding members of our communities, Good Ranchers is a welcome addition to the fan experience at IMS. We’ll be grilling up some ways to have fun with Good Ranchers and our fans at IMS throughout the year.”

In addition, Good Ranchers also announced sponsorship on the Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin for multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2023 and beyond. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, New Zealand native McLaughlin produced impressive results in 2022, just as he did during his record-setting Australian Supercars career. McLaughlin’s three race wins and three NTT P1 Awards in 2022 helped propel him to a fourth-place finish in the series championship standings.

Good Ranchers has been changing the way people buy meat since 2018, making the meat aisle a thing of the past. Today, Good Ranchers is a sustainable and reliable bridge between real Americans farms and tens of thousands of customers. Good Ranchers has quickly become one of the fastest growing meat delivery companies in the country, being named to the INC5000 and winning “Best Food Subscription” in 2022.

Operating completely online, Good Ranchers has removed the middleman and the difficulty of getting high-quality, affordable meat. The company’s selection has expanded to include USDA Prime beef, chicken and seafood, with even more options on the way for 2023.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IMS,” said Ben Spell, Good Ranchers chief executive officer. “Our mission is to bring everyone to the table to share in the best of what makes life good. We hope to play our part in helping each person enjoy the sweet taste of victory, as well as a delicious American meal.”

For more information on Good Ranchers, visit goodranchers.com.