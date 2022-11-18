Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Named Motorsport Event of the Year in 12th Annual Historic Motoring Awards

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Sanctioned 2022 Edition of Premier Event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca that Garnered the Prestigious Historic Motoring Awards Event of the Year Honor

LONDON (November 18, 2022) — The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion – which was sanctioned for the second-straight year in 2022 by Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) – received the prestigious international recognition of Motorsport Event of the Year from the Historic Motoring Awards, presented by Octane, earlier this week in London. Judges selected the Rolex Reunion from an impressive list of international motoring events citing its adherence to presenting only authentic historic race cars and in attracting the best of the best to kick-off the yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“This prestigious award belongs to every person of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca team, Advisory Council members, the experts from Historic Sportscar Racing, and the County of Monterey for the shared vision of maintaining adherence to being the best,” said Barry Toepke, Director of Heritage Events and Public Relations of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, who accepted the honor. “And equally important, the recognition goes to the participants who enjoy sharing their historic race cars at speed and spending time with the tens of thousands of appreciative fans who visit to see motorsports history come to life on the track and in the paddock.”

After debuting at the Rolex Reunion and Pre-Reunion in 2021 to begin a multi-year partnership, HSR continued this year in providing its expertise and vast collective experience in race event operations, full technical scrutineering, competitor and participant registration and vetting entries for the blockbuster Monterey events that are generally regarded as the premier historic and vintage motorsports events in North America.

The Event of the Year honor furthers the recognition that Monterey Car Week truly is an international gathering of enthusiasts, sponsors, journalists and like-minded businesses that are active in the automotive and collector car fields. The County of Monterey, owners of both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, experienced a strong resurgence this year as visitors flocked to Monterey to enjoy such internationally popular events like the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Pebble Beach Concours d ’Elegance, and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Established in the mid-1970s, HSR is led by HSR President David Hinton, who was a majority owner for the last 10 years and guided HSR’s sale to IMSA early in 2022. Hinton remains at the helm as president and continues to steer the organization through one of its biggest periods of growth in the more than 40-year history of HSR.﻿

About HSR: Now an International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.