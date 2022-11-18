Top NASCAR Drivers of All Time

Best NASCAR Drivers of All Time

NASCAR is one of the most popular sports in the world. It’s no surprise that it has some of the most famous drivers in history. These are the best NASCAR drivers of all time.

Richard Petty

Richard Petty is a living legend. His nickname, The King, is well deserved. He has won 200 Cup Series races, an all-time record for the sport. In 1967, he won 27 races in a single season—an impressive feat even by today’s standards. He also set a record with seven Daytona 500 victories.

Petty is a member of the 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame class and continues to contribute much more to the sport than that. He co-owns a NASCAR team called Richard Petty Motorsports and remains an ambassador for NASCAR at 77 years old.

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson is the first NASCAR driver to have won five Cup Series titles in a row. He also has 83 wins, making him one of the best drivers. Johnson is known for his consistency and his ability to win races on a wide variety of tracks.

Jimmie was born in California and had been racing for 20 years. In 2009, Johnson was named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. He won his first championship in 2005 and then went on to win four more titles in a row from 2006-2010. In 2010, Johnson became only the driver to win five consecutive championships.

He retired in 2020, having won seven championships, the most of any driver in history.

David Pearson

David Pearson is a former NASCAR driver who competed in the sport from 1960 to 1986. He is considered one of the best drivers in the history of NASCAR and was inducted into three Halls of Fame: International Motorsports Hall of Fame (1990), Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (1993), and NASCAR Hall of Fame (2011).

Pearson scored 105 wins in his career, fifth on the all-time winner’s list behind Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. David Pearson raced on dirt tracks during the 1950s before debuting in NASCAR in 1960. That year, he participated in ten more races, driving his own #67 Chevrolet and #3 Pontiac.

In 1962 and 1963, Pearson did not score any wins, but he came back strong in 1964 when he collected eight victories in 51 races that season. The following two years were not so good for Pearson as he did not win any races, but he still managed to finish second at Daytona 500 both times.

After joining the Wood Brothers team in 1972, Pearson won at Daytona 500 three times: 1976, 1979, and 1980. Between 1977 and 1980, he scored only two Top 5 results but continued his winning streak until 1983, when he retired from racing.

Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon was a NASCAR driver born on February 15th, 1971. He was born in Vallejo, California, and he has won 96 races in his career. He is considered to be one of the best drivers of all time.

Gordon started racing at the age of 7 when he began racing go-karts. He then moved to stock car racing in 1988 and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1990. In 1993, Gordon became the first Rookie in history to win both Winston Cup Series championships. In 1995, he had ten wins and won his second Winston Cup Series championship.

In 1998, Jeff Gordon won his third Winston Cup Series championship with 76 races under his belt. In 1999, he became only the second driver in history (after Dale Earnhardt Sr.) to win four consecutive Sprint Cup Series titles. In 2001, he broke Richard Petty’s record for most career wins by winning his fifth Winston Cup Series championship with 92 wins.

Jeff Gordon retired from NASCAR after the 2015 season with 93 wins under his belt and 47 poles earned during his 21-year career.