BRADEN CHIARAMONTE PLACES SECOND IN FIRST NIGHT OF TRIBUTE TO BILLY SHUMAN – KNOCKED OUT OF THE FINALE

(El Cajon, CA, November 18, 2022) One of California’s brightest young racing stars, Brayden Chiaramonte, drove to a second-place finish on the first night of the Tribute To Billy Shuman at Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway. Twenty-four hours later at the finale, Chiaramonte was headed for the front of the pack when he got crashed out of the race.

For the Tribute race, Chiaramonte was making his first appearance at the picturesque track located near the Adobe Dam in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. His first night of competition saw him turn in the 12th fastest time of the 27 cars on hand in hot laps. In his heat race, he started inside row two in the third position and quickly made his way to the lead and the eventual win. For the main, the talented driver began on the outside of the front row in second and he brought the family owned #73B home in the same spot that he started in.

The 15-year-old racer returned for night two and was greeted by a swelled field of 45 cars. That nearly doubled the amount that was there 24 hours earlier. In his heat race, he started seventh and moved up five spots to place second. That result, combined with his performance from the previous evening, placed him on the top of the point list going into the main event. The race had a redraw for the finale and the friendly driver pulled an eight. That meant he would start outside the fourth row of the 50-lapper.

As usual, the young driver was steaming his way toward the front of the pack. He was up to fifth and was making his move for fourth when he was spun out. That meant he had to restart at the back of the talent-laden field. Once the green flag came back out, Chiaramonte quickly began to weave his way forward. He found himself all the way back up to 10th and attempted to split two cars going into turn three. However, he got clobbered on the left front. The contact bent the front axle and broke the tie rod. That put him out of the main event and left him with a very frustrating 17th-place finish.

Chiaramonte is one of the early entries for the 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout inside the massive SagNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The race will take place from December 26th through the 31st. At the 37th running of the prestigious race, the then 14-year-old Chiaramonte burst into the spotlight as a rookie at the event. More than 400 cars showed up to compete with Chiaramonte in the Stock Non-Wing class. He made it all the way to the final on New Year’s Day and finished ninth overall. This year, Chiaramonte will be very busy competing in four classes! The Winged Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, Stock Non-Wing, and Winged A-Class.

As the season is winding down, Chiaramonte and his team are making plans for another busy year in 2023. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and affable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte mailto:dchiaramonte@rtltraffic.com or (619) 988 7563.

A couple of months ago, Chiaramonte was a guest on the Racer Radio Show. You can hear a replay of the show (Chiaramonte comes on at around 24 minutes) at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio22/RACERRADIO220918.mp3.

Chiaramonte would like to thank the following marketing partners for making his 2022 racing season possible. RTL Traffic Control and Equipment Rentals, AM Ortega, Impact Racing, and AIM Sports Data.

Braden Chiaramonte 2022 Results

January 1            Tulsa Shootout                                 Stock Non Wings                                                          9th A Main

March 5                Imperial Valley Raceway                 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints                           2nd A Main

March 6                Imperial Valley Raceway                 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints                           8th A Main

March 25             Bakersfield Speedway                     California Lightning Sprints                                          6th A Main

April 16                Bakersfield Speedway                     USAC Western States Midgets                                        9th A Main           

April 23                Imperial Valley Raceway                 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints                           1st A Main

April 30                Barona Speedway                          POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints                          2nd A Main

May 12                US 24 Raceway                               All In Transportation A Wingless Clash                     13th A Main

May 13                US 24 Raceway                               All In Transportation A Wingless Clash                     16th A Main

May 14                US 24 Raceway                               All In Transportation A Wingless Clash                     5th L.C.Q.

May 21                Ventura Raceway                            USAC Western State Midgets                                       7th A Main

June 2                 US 24 Raceway                               Performance Electronics Big Dance                           12th A Main

June 3                 US 24 Raceway                               Performance Electronics Big Dance                            14th A Main

June 4                 US 24 Raceway                               Performance Electronics Big Dance                           8th Qualifier

June 11               Lemoore Jet Bowl                            Non-Wing Outlaw Micro                                               4th A Main

June 18               Merced Speedway                          USAC Western Midgets                                              10th A Main

July 15                 Jefferson County Speedway           USAC National Midgets                                               18th A Main

July 16                 Jefferson County Speedway           USAC National Midgets                                               16th A Main

August 4              Indianapolis Motor Speedway        USAC National Midgets                                              5th D Main

August 26            Silver Dollar Speedway                  Winged 360 Sprint Cars                                              18th A Main

August 27           Placerville Speedway                      Winged 360 Sprint Cars                                              12th B Main

September 17     Perris Auto Speedway                    POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint                             1st A Main

September 23     Lil Texas Motor Speedway             C. Bell’s Micro Mania                                                   8th C Main

September 24     Lil Texas Motor Speedway             C. Bell’s Micro Mania                                                   22nd B Main

September 30     Silver Dollar Speedway                  Winged 360 Fall Nationals                                          7th D Main

October 1            Silver Dollar Speedway                  Winged 360 Fall Nationals                                          8th A Main

October 13          Lemoore Speedway                        Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup                                          7th B Main

October 13          Lemoore Speedway                        Winged Outlaw Cal Cup                                              14th A Main

October 14          Lemoore Speedway                        Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup                                          16th A Main

October 14          Lemoore Speedway                        Winged Outlaw Cal Cup                                              16th B Main

October 15          Lemoore Speedway                        Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup                                          9th A Main

October 15          Lemoore Speedway                        Winged Outlaw Cal Cup                                              7th B Main 

October 21          Port City Raceway                          Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback                                8th A Main

October 22          Port City Raceway                          Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback                                15th A Main

November  11     Adobe Mountain Speedway           Non Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman                     2nd A Main

November 12     Adobe Mountain Speedway           Non Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman                      17th A Main  



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

