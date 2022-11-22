ARCA Menards East and West 2023 Schedules Announced

TOLEDO, Ohio – (Nov. 21, 2022) – The 2023 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized, with eight races slated for the East and 12 set for the West.

The West schedule will kick off at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series while the East slate will commence with the series’ sixth visit to the historic Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. on March 25.

The highlights:

The East schedule will be comprised of four stand-alone races and four combination races with the ARCA Menards Series.

East stand-alone races will be at Five Flags Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and, for the first time, Flat Rock Speedway.

Downriver Detroit’s Flat Rock Speedway hosted 56 ARCA Menards Series races from 1953 through 2000 and at just a quarter mile will be the shortest track on the East schedule.

The East season will conclude with four consecutive combination events with the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The East race at Dover will be part of a conjunction weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will all be same-day doubleheaders with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Irwindale Speedway in suburban Los Angeles will again host a pair of West races on April 1 and July 1.

Madera Speedway, just northwest of Fresno, returns to the schedule for the first time since 2009 and Shasta Speedway, located two hours north of Sacramento, returns to the West calendar for the first time since 2015.

Traditional West events at Kern County Raceway Park, Sonoma Raceway, Evergreen Speedway, All-American Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all return.

As it has since 2019, Phoenix Raceway will host the West season finale on Nov. 3, part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at the one-mile desert oval.

West races at Phoenix, Sonoma, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be in conjunction with NASCAR National Series races.

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series East schedule:

March 25 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola, Fla.

April 28 Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del.

May 13 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, Tenn.

May 20 Flat Rock Speedway Flat Rock, Mich.

July 15 Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa

Aug. 11 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Brownsburg, Ind.

Aug. 27 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, Wisc.

Sept. 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series West schedule:

March 10 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz.

April 1 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, Calif.

April 22 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.

June 2 Portland International Raceway Portland, Ore.

June 9 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif.

July 1 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, Calif.

July 29 Shasta Speedway Anderson, Calif.

Aug. 19 Evergreen Speedway Evergreen, Wash.

Sept. 30 All-American Speedway Roseville, Calif.

Oct. 13 The Bullring at LVMS Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 21 Madera Speedway Madera, Calif.

Nov. 3 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz.

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Each ARCA Menards Series East and West stand-alone race will be streamed live on FloRacing and televised on a delayed basis on USA Network. Race start times, as well as broadcast details for combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be announced at a later date.

