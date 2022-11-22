Search
ARCA Menards East and West 2023 Schedules Announced

By Official Release
0

TOLEDO, Ohio – (Nov. 21, 2022) – The 2023 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized, with eight races slated for the East and 12 set for the West.

The West schedule will kick off at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series while the East slate will commence with the series’ sixth visit to the historic Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. on March 25.

The highlights:

  • The East schedule will be comprised of four stand-alone races and four combination races with the ARCA Menards Series.
  • East stand-alone races will be at Five Flags Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and, for the first time, Flat Rock Speedway.
  • Downriver Detroit’s Flat Rock Speedway hosted 56 ARCA Menards Series races from 1953 through 2000 and at just a quarter mile will be the shortest track on the East schedule.
  • The East season will conclude with four consecutive combination events with the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
  • The East race at Dover will be part of a conjunction weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will all be same-day doubleheaders with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
  • Irwindale Speedway in suburban Los Angeles will again host a pair of West races on April 1 and July 1.
  • Madera Speedway, just northwest of Fresno, returns to the schedule for the first time since 2009 and Shasta Speedway, located two hours north of Sacramento, returns to the West calendar for the first time since 2015.
  • Traditional West events at Kern County Raceway Park, Sonoma Raceway, Evergreen Speedway, All-American Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all return.
  • As it has since 2019, Phoenix Raceway will host the West season finale on Nov. 3, part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at the one-mile desert oval.
  • West races at Phoenix, Sonoma, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be in conjunction with NASCAR National Series races.

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series East schedule: 

March 25    Five Flags Speedway              Pensacola, Fla. 

April 28      Dover Motor Speedway           Dover, Del. 

May 13      Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway    Nashville, Tenn. 

May 20      Flat Rock Speedway              Flat Rock, Mich. 

July 15      Iowa Speedway                  Newton, Iowa 

Aug. 11     Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park  Brownsburg, Ind. 

Aug. 27     The Milwaukee Mile              West Allis, Wisc. 

Sept. 14    Bristol Motor Speedway           Bristol, Tenn. 

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series West schedule: 

March 10    Phoenix Raceway                Avondale, Ariz. 

April 1     Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

April 22    Kern County Raceway Park          Bakersfield, Calif. 

June 2      Portland International Raceway      Portland, Ore. 

June 9      Sonoma Raceway                Sonoma, Calif. 

July 1      Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

July 29     Shasta Speedway                 Anderson, Calif. 

Aug. 19     Evergreen Speedway             Evergreen, Wash. 

Sept. 30    All-American Speedway            Roseville, Calif. 

Oct. 13     The Bullring at LVMS              Las Vegas, Nev. 

Oct. 21     Madera Speedway                Madera, Calif. 

Nov. 3      Phoenix Raceway                 Avondale, Ariz. 

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Each ARCA Menards Series East and West stand-alone race will be streamed live on FloRacing and televised on a delayed basis on USA Network. Race start times, as well as broadcast details for combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be announced at a later date.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, regional touring late model series, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Bobby Labonte Teams Up with Sadler/Stanley Racing for 2023 Modified Season
Dead On Tools Expands Partnership with TRICON Garage for 2023

