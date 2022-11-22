NASCAR driver Jeremy Clements does have a beard!

He won the big race in Daytona, now #51 has his own beard oil.

GREENVILLE, SC, November 22, 2022—The GAHLAY! Co. LLC, maker of fine men’s grooming goods, announced today the release of Jeremy Clements 500 Beard Oil by GAHLAY!

Spartanburg, SC native Jeremy Clements won the big race down in Daytona & now he’s got his own GAHLAY! Beard Oil! Welcome to the family, JEREMY CLEMENTS 500 by GAHLAY!

This is a project that GAHLAY! CEO/Founder Matthew “Mattman” Harris & Jeremy have been talking about for quite some time, but over the Summer it started to become a thing. Meeting together during the week, Matt & Jug have put together the scent that not only represents Jeremy Clements & his dapperness well…but also one his wife Cortney likes a lot!

Based with 100% all natural essential oils, this scent almost finishes like a sweet beard cologne & is also intended to hydrate your facial hair and the skin underneath. With pure ingredients like 100% uncut Sweet Almond Essential Oil, high grade, uncut Sandalwood Essential Oil, Supreme, high grade Vetiver Essential Oil, it’s not only going to protect your facial hair, it’s going to make you smell oh so good!

Clements, driver of the #51 car in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series says, “I’ve known Mattman for like 12 years going on The Rise Guys, we became good friends. When he started GAHLAY! I used & really liked all the products once I grew a beard in. We worked on this scent all Summer & I can’t wait for all my fans to try it. Be a really good stocking stuffer for sure!”

Mattman added, “Jug might not ever get his face on a box of ‘Wheaties’ but Michael Jordan never had his own beard oil either.”

JEREMY CLEMENTS 500 Beard Oil by GAHLAY!™ is available exclusively at GAHLAY.com with FREE shipping. The oil will join GAHLAY!’s other fine men’s grooming goods in barber shops & retail stores in 2023.

The GAHLAY! Co. LLC is based out of Greenville, SC since 2019. The GAHLAY!™ Co. carries a wide array of beard oils, beard balms & butters, men’s soaps & apparel. Past collaborations have included The North Face® & Topps® sports cards. Owned & operated by Matthew “Mattman” Harris from the nationally syndicated The Rise Guys morning show.