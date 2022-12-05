Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023

Leading Provider of Transportation and Logistics Solutions Featured on No. 8 in Six NXS races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 5, 2022) – JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.

“To have Jarrett coming back to the No. 8 next season is a great feeling,” said Berry, who averaged a finish of 8.6 with the Jarrett Chevrolet in 2022. “I got to really know their team this year and you couldn’t surround yourself with better people. They take great pride in how they care for their employees, clients and everyone around them, so hopefully we can show them a great time in Victory Lane next season.”

Located in Orrville, Ohio, Jarrett is family-owned with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry. Aimed at providing continuous improvement opportunities throughout clients’ supply chain, Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of end-to-end supply chains. Jarrett showcases excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and offers premier services to clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Berry back as the brand ambassador for Jarrett,” said Mike Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett. “Josh and the JR Motorsports team are a clear reflection of our family-owned values and commitment to speed and service. As we like to say, ‘There’s fast. Then there’s Jarrett fast!’”

Berry finished the 2022 season fourth in the championship standings after recording a career-high three wins, 11 top fives and 20 top 10s, while leading the field for an impressive 356 circuits. His career totals include five wins, 17 top fives and 34 top 10s.

The Jarrett Chevrolet will race at Phoenix Raceway (March 11), Richmond Raceway (April 1), Dover Motor Speedway (April 29), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 8), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Aug. 12) and Texas Motor Speedway (Sept. 23).

Jarrett actively invites JR Motorsports fan engagement through its digital and social channels at www.goJARRETT.com, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is a family-owned and values-based company guided by four principles: obsession with clients rather than competitors, being proactive, unrelenting integrity, and solving tough problems. Jarrett is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services for manufacturing companies, wholesalers and distributors who ship or receive products globally. Jarrett helps companies optimize their complex and sometimes chaotic supply chains, saving them time and money, but most importantly to allow them to focus on the things that matter most to them. Clients depend on the backbone of our operations — JLS Routing Center and JShip Elite, a robust and proactive transportation management system (TMS) — to transform their supply chains into a predictive and responsive, strategic advantage for their business. Jarrett’s service offerings are focused on Procurement, Technology, Freight Payment Services, Business Intelligence, Warehousing, and Distribution. Using these services, Jarrett clients are able to anticipate and resolve supply chain challenges, unlock operational efficiencies, and lower transportation-related costs. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Orrville, OH, Jarrett currently serves thousands of clients nationwide, millions of shipments, and over $185 million of freight under management (FUM). Industries Jarrett serves are Chemicals, Automotive / Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing & Distributing, and Consumer Products & Goods. Additional locations for JARRETT include Cleveland, OH, and Hickory, NC, and Buffalo, NY; warehousing locations in Orrville, OH and Leola, PA; and fleet services centers located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH. JARRETT has multiple accolades including: Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (15x), 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics Top Green Provider (3x). For more information about the company, visit www.gojarrett.com

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.