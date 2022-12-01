Pennzoil® and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated Announce Long-Term Extension of Pennzoil 400 Entitlement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nashville, December 1, 2022 − Today, leaders from Pennzoil and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) announced a long-term continuation of the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The successful entitlement that first began in 2018, will continue to headline the 1.5-mile speedway’s NASCAR race in March.

“The Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was an opportunity to build on our NASCAR heritage and start a new chapter in one of America’s most popular motorsports series,” said Bree Sandlin, Vice President, Shell Lubricants North America Marketing. “We’re grateful for the support and collaboration from SMI and the opportunity to build long-lasting relationships within the motorsports industry, with customers, and with some of the most loyal fans in all of sports – NASCAR fans. It also doesn’t hurt that two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has won the Pennzoil 400 twice in his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang.”

Over the last five years, the race has traditionally hosted one of the first four events of the year, when fans are excited to cheer on a new seasons of NASCAR racing. In addition, the Pennzoil 400 has headlined a triple-header event with the NASCAR Camping World Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series races occurring earlier in the weekend.

“Pennzoil and its Jiffy Lube brand have been amazing partners since they first came on board for our March NASCAR Cup Series race in 2018,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the strong relationship we have formed. Pennzoil has become synonymous with our spring NASCAR weekend, and we’re grateful to carry the Pennzoil name on that race for years to come.”

“At Pennzoil, our purpose is to progress engine protection and performance for drivers everywhere,” said Sandlin. “Las Vegas is a valued market for Pennzoil with significant brand activations around NASCAR and SEMA and in recent years the Pennzoil 400 consistently has some of the highest TV ratings and traditionally sell-out crowds, enabling our brand to have maximum exposure to race fans,” added Sandlin.

About Pennzoil

At Pennzoil, we are passionate about driving the future and are relentlessly innovating to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil is the first synthetic motor oil made from natural gas. Base oil made from natural gas is 99.5% free from engine clogging impurities, making it purer than crude. Pennzoil Synthetic motor oil gives you unbeatable engine protection[1].

Pennzoil Platinum extends the life of your engine and protects for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles guaranteed[2]. When you choose Pennzoil synthetic 0W Carbon Neutral[3] motor oils, you can now make a difference and reduce your emissions[4] too. The Proof is in the Pennzoil.

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit www.pennzoil.com.



About Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube is the #1 national brand in the oil change industry, serving over 20 million customers each year at over 2,000 franchised service centers in North America. With the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, the brand now delivers a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance services, including its signature oil change, brakes, batteries, tires and other services that consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a wholly owned subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports. For more information, please visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.