SPEED SPORT, Obsession Media Join to Launch Live Motorsports TV Network

Introducing SPEED SPORT 1

SPEED SPORT, Obsession Media and Top Industry Executives

Join to Launch Live Motorsports TV Network

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 1, 2022) – SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest and most trusted brands in motorsports media, has partnered with the television network development group, Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience, to launch SPEED SPORT 1.

With plans to deliver over 400 live events and thousands of hours of the finest motorsports content from around the globe each year, SPEED SPORT 1 will debut in spring 2023 across FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) and traditional linear platforms, presenting all variations of motorsports competition, news, information, behind-the-scenes action, lifestyle programming and documentaries.

The development team, with backgrounds at ESPN, Speedvision, Speed Channel, FS1, NASCAR, MTV, Disney and MAVTV, came together to develop a television network dedicated to live motorsports that is designed for the world’s most passionate fans.

Dan Teitscheid (pronounced Tight-shy’d), previously with MTV, ESPN, Disney and MAVTV, has been named president and general manager of SPEED SPORT 1.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with an unbelievably experienced and dynamic team of motorsports, TV and entertainment executives, all of whom have been directly involved in launching some of television’s most iconic brands. Together, we’re making SPEED SPORT 1 a one-of-a-kind network dedicated to live motorsports,” said Teitscheid, who is also president of distribution and development for Obsession Media.

“SPEED SPORT became known as the ‘Bible of Motorsports’ because of its in-depth coverage of all things racing, particularly under the guidance of the late, great Chris Economaki,” said Ralph Sheheen, president and co-founder, SPEED SPORT. “Now with SPEED SPORT 1, we’re bringing back the dedicated motorsports TV channel, complete with live content and racing highlights from around the world, covering the kind of events that made household names of A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. SPEED SPORT 1 is television by the fans, for the fans, and Chris would’ve loved it.”

“Our goal since taking over the reins of SPEED SPORT has been to turn it into a complete motorsports media company, and now we’re fully realizing that with SPEED SPORT 1,” said Joe Tripp, CEO and co-founder, SPEED SPORT. “Together with Obsession Media, we’re going to apply the same authenticity and passion that made SPEED SPORT what it is today, and create a true motorsports destination network that appeals to both hardcore racing fans and viewers who are new to the sport. Motorsports is enjoying a global renaissance and SPEED SPORT 1 will deliver the content, highlights and insight fans of all forms of racing crave.”

“The Obsession Media partners and investors have a long history in live sports, which is mostly missing from current FAST channel lineups. We are thrilled to partner with the expert editorial resources of SPEED SPORT to create the definitive live racing channel and to welcome Dan Teitscheid to our executive team,” said Nick Rhodes, CEO, Obsession Media. “We have invested in scaling tools to package multiple channel offerings and look forward to SPEED SPORT 1 building on the success of our first brand, Outdoor America.”

Roger Werner, an advisor and investor to Obsession Media, is the former CEO of ESPN and Outdoor Channel Holdings. Werner founded Speedvision Network in 1995 before selling it to FOX in 2001, where it became SPEED Channel.

About SPEED SPORT:

Founded in 2011 by motorsports media veterans Ralph Sheheen and Joe Tripp, Turn 3 Media, LLC is the parent company of SPEED SPORT. With a portfolio of award-winning publications, digital media, streaming and television under SPEED SPORT and its partner brands, Turn 3 Media has become a leading motorsports media entity, creating and distributing credible, authentic motorsports content and marketing solutions. SPEED SPORT Network, its streaming division, is one of the largest grassroots motorsports streaming platforms, broadcasting more than 2,000 live events in 2022. For more information, visit SPEEDSPORT.com.

About Obsession Media:

Obsession Media is a content packaging company that exists to support what you love. We celebrate the only real choice you have in life – how to spend your free time. Obsession Media represents a portfolio of enthusiast content assets, designed to deeply connect with people who are passionate about their interests, activities and lifestyle. We create FAST channels and assemble and distribute them on a proprietary IP platform. The partners at Obsession Media have vast collective experience and are responsible for creating some of the most recognizable TV brands for the sports, enthusiast and special-interest sectors.