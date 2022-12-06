RACE OF CHAMPIONS “FAMILY OF SERIES” CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION DETAILS SET FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023

-Accomplishments to be recognized and honored at Genesee River Restaurant & Reception Center-

Mount Morris, NY – (December 6, 2022) – The Race of Champions Series family of participants, officials and fans will gather at the Genesee River Restaurant & Reception Center in Mount Morris (NY) for a spectacular evening of awards and accolades. The conclusion of the successful 2022 season will be highlighted by the distribution of over $50,000 in cash and contingency awards and certificates to drivers and teams in who competed throughout the 2022 season of competition on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Honored as series champions will be Mike Leaty, of Williamson, N.Y., (Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series); Tom Barron of Ontario, N.Y. (Race of Champions Super Stock), Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. (Race of Champions Sportsman Modified); Eldon King, III of Delevan, N.Y. (Race of Champions Late Models); Nick Robinson of Elmira, N.Y. N.Y. (FOAR Score Four Cylinder “Dash” Series); Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y. (Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series); Adam Leslie of Wainfleet, Ontario-Canada and Tim Welshans of South Wales, N.Y. (Race of Champions Street Stocks). In addition, Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y. (Spencer Speedway Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder) and Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y. (Spencer Speedway Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six) as well as many others will receive special recognition, in addition to recognizing the accomplishments of all, for an entire season of passion and dedication that saw over 300 drivers earn points across the various different divisions of racing.

Point fund contributions come from Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Lucas Oil Products, Presque Isle Downs and Casino and FX Caprara.

Speed Sport will present the Most Popular Driver Awards which will be revealed that evening along with other special Race of Champions recognition awards.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and awards at 7 p.m., along with a DJ for dancing and post-dinner entertainment. The Genesee River Restaurant & Reception Center is located at 134 North Main Street, Mount Morris, NY 14510.

Hotel accommodations can be acquired at the Country Inn & Suites, 130 North Main Street, Route 36, Mount Morris, NY 14510. Rooms are available within the Race of Champions room block at a special rate of $130.00 per night, plus tax when you mention the “Race of Champions Group Rate.”

Tickets for the event will be $52 and the deadline to purchase tickets is January 14, 2022. Tickets must be purchased here; (www.rocmodifiedseries.com/profile/?r=390789&rt=sch&cr=0&crt=). Ticket purchases for the 2021 Championship Celebration are non-refundable. Questions in regard to tickets may be made by e-mailing info@rocmodifiedseries.com. The celebration will be open to all ages.

For anyone receiving a point fund award, if you opt not to attend the awards banquet, your point fund award will be presented at the first scheduled event for your division in 2023.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd t annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

