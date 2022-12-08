John Hunter Nemechek inks full-time Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023 season

John Hunter Nemechek will be returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis and pilot the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in his quest for the series championship.

The news comes as the 25-year-old Nemechek from Mooresville, North Carolina, is coming off two full-time seasons in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he scored seven victories, qualified for the Playoffs during both seasons and achieved the 2021 Truck Series regular-season championship. In addition to his Truck schedule, he competed in a total of 16 Xfinity events between Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing. During his part-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit, Nemechek won at Texas Motor Speedway with JGR in October 2021. He also piloted the team’s No. 18 Toyota Supra in three events this past season and achieved his best run at Richmond Raceway in April after finishing second.

The 2023 season will mark Nemechek’s first full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit since 2019, where he recorded six top-five results and 19 top-10 results as he qualified for the 2019 Xfinity Playoffs and finished in seventh place in the final standings while competing for GMS Racing.

Through 67 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, Nemechek has achieved two victories, one pole, 17 top-five results, 37 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 12.6.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full time in the Xfinity Series,” Nemechek said. “JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”

Mobil 1 will be serving as Nemechek’s primary sponsor with additional sponsorship support coming from Berry’s Bullets, Pye Barker Fire and Safety, Romco Equipment and his Grocery Store Brands throughout the season. Ben Beshore, who spent the previous two seasons in the Cup Series as a crew chief for Kyle Busch, will be returning to the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2020 to serve as Nemechek’s crew chief.

The addition of Nemechek to Joe Gibbs Racing means that he will be serving as one of the team’s two full-time competitors for the 2023 Xfinity season. Sammy Smith was announced as the full-time driver of the No. 18 Toyota two days ago.

“John Hunter has shown the dedication it takes to be a successful racecar driver,” Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Series and Driver Development, added. “He has experience at all levels of NASCAR that will be valuable to the team in 2023. We are excited to add him to our driver lineup for the year and look forward to the success the No. 20 team will see.”

With his plans for the upcoming season set, Nemechek’s quest for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship with Joe Gibbs Racing will commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. The event is slated to commence at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.