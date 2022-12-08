Ryan Truex returns to Joe Gibbs Racing for part-time Xfinity campaign in 2023

Ryan Truex will be rejoining Joe Gibbs Racing on a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series basis as he will be piloting the No. 19 Toyota Supra in six events for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old Truex from Mayetta, New Jersey, is coming off a part-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit between JGR and Sam Hunt Racing. Piloting the No. 18 Toyota in five of his six scheduled events, he recorded three top-10 results and notched a season-best third-place run at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July. Previously, Truex competed on a full-time basis in the Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports, where he recorded three top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 19.5 and finished 16th in the final standings.

The 2023 season will mark Truex’s eighth season with at least one start in the Xfinity circuit. It will also mark his fourth part-time campaign with JGR that includes runs with the organization in 2011, 2012 and 2022.

Through 84 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, Truex has achieved one pole, five top-five results, 27 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 16.1. His best result in the series is a runner-up result, which occurred at Dover Motor Speedway in June 2012. He has also made a total of 73 starts in the Truck Series and 26 in the NASCAR Cup Series to date.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” Truex said. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I appreciate the opportunity to race for JGR again next year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”

Veteran Jason Ratcliff will be serving as the crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota team that will be serving as JGR’s “all-star” entry for the upcoming Xfinity season. The No. 19 Toyota will compete alongside the Nos. 18 and 20, both of which will compete for the driver’s championship and piloted by Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek, respectively.

“We are looking forward to having Ryan back in our lineup in 2023 to run the No. 19,” Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series/Development, added. “He has done well in the races he has run at JGR. His previous experience and driving ability will be assets as the No. 19 competes for an owner’s championship next year.”

Truex’s 2023 schedule along with additional drivers for JGR’s “all-star” entry will be announced at a later date.