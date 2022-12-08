Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity

Legendary NASCAR Race Team Introduces revamped stylized No. 8 and Announces Key Partners Heading into 2023 Season: MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!

WELCOME, N.C. (December 8, 2022) – French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.

RCR introduced today the stylized No. 8 that will adorn the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s Chevrolets in 2023. The revamped stylized No. 8 was personally designed by Busch and his team with input from Richard Childress and RCR.

Fans can prepare for the 2023 season by gearing up with newly-released merchandise, which is available now at https://store.rcrracing.com/ and kylebusch.com.

The revised number honors the past while embracing the future and the new era that Busch’s presence brings to the 54-year-old organization, essentially merging one of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams with one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers.

Although the driver and number will look much different beginning in 2023, much of RCR’s No. 8 program will look very much the same in true “the more things change, the more they stay the same” form. Key members of the team, including crew chief Randall Burnett and spotter Derek Kneeland, return to their roles with the organization. What’s more, the team’s sponsor lineup will be very similar to what RCR fans have recognized on track in years’ past.

Familiar brands such as Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to the No. 8 team in 2023, comprising a multi-sponsor lineup of corporate partners who will continue to build on the business successes they have captured in prior seasons with RCR.

“Our business relationships are paramount to our organization and we’re proud to confirm that our primary partners on the No. 8 team will be returning to RCR in 2023,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Their commitment to our organization is a testament to our team’s collaborative approach and the value it has delivered to so many great brands.”

Both Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Alsco Uniforms are teasing their 2023 program by unveiling their paint schemes today. Additional paint schemes will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).