Velocity Invitational Returns to Sonoma Raceway

North America’s premier motorsports and lifestyle event returns to Sonoma November 10-12, 2023, McLaren to again join as featured partner to mark 60th anniversary

SONOMA, Calif. & WOKING, UK (December 12, 2022) – Velocity Invitational, a world-class motorsports and lifestyle event, today announces that it will return to its roots in 2023 at Sonoma Raceway. Known for its impressive lineup of curated cars from the highest echelons of racing and manufacturers in family-friendly, but luxurious ambience, the three-day event is a must-attend for racing and automotive enthusiasts alike. McLaren is set to return as a featured partner in the year marking its 60th anniversary, and will be bringing some of the most spectacular cars from its heritage collection to the event.

Velocity Invitational, celebrating its fourth year, will bring the rarest race cars on earth, including demonstrations of the greatest Formula 1 cars ever created. The 2022 Velocity Invitational took place in October and more than 15,000 attended the event throughout the extended weekend along with a live stream being shared with over 600,000 followers across YouTube (syndicated by Goodwood Road & Racing) and other streaming platforms. Highlights included hundreds of iconic racecars, including some of the most winning from McLaren’s racing history. Mario Andretti, one of the most successful drivers in the history of motorsports, attended the event, where he piloted a 2013 McLaren MP4/28A around the track. Also in attendance were IndyCar stars Pato O’Ward and F1 driver Mika Häkkinen, and racecar drivers Alister McRae and Tanner Foust.

Not only does the event offer an upscale atmosphere in beautiful surroundings, the racing focuses on showing these rare and historic automobiles in the context of their intended purpose – competing on track. There’s no shortage of action with competitions specifically curated to honor classic racing rivalries and spark new ones. The 2023 event at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host Velocity Invitational favorites, including competitive vintage group racing, Mustangs Vs. Minis Enduro, modern hypercar demonstrations, current and former racecar drivers, and more, all in a family friendly atmosphere featuring the best food and wine of the region.

“Velocity Invitational is thrilled to return to Sonoma Raceway for 2023,” said event founder Jeff O’Neill. “This is the only event in the world that combines the best in food, wine, and motorsports at this level. We are amazed by the support and excitement from the community in helping us make this one of the most anticipated events of the year for enthusiasts. 2023 promises to be the best Velocity Invitational yet.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “Velocity is one of the real highlights in the motorsport calendar and in 2023 McLaren will be bringing some of the most spectacular and historic vehicles in the world from our heritage collection along to mark our 60th anniversary, so this one is not to be missed.”

Tickets and information for the November 10-12, 2023, Velocity Invitational event at Sonoma Raceway will be available online at velocityinvitational.com.

About Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.

About McLaren Group

McLaren Group is globally renowned as one of the world’s most illustrious high-technology brands. Since the formation of McLaren Racing in 1963, McLaren has been pioneering and innovating in the competitive world of Formula 1, forging a formidable reputation which has seen the racing team win 8 Constructors and 12 Drivers Championships. The Group has built on its successful racing expertise and diversified to include a global, high-performance sports car business, McLaren Automotive, and a game-changing technology and innovation business, McLaren Applied. Despite the broadening of the group’s business interests, McLaren’s goal remains singular: we exist to win in everything we do.

About Velocity Invitational

Velocity Invitational is dedicated to highlighting the best race cars and collections from the international community and the United States. The primary goal of the event is to showcase the best racing and sports cars the world has to offer while enjoying the finest wines and food in the region. For more information, visit velocityinvitational.com or email info@velocityinvitational.com.