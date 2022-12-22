EGR is an abbreviation for Exhaust Gas Recirculation. As the name says, this process involves the recirculation of exhaust gases through the engine to reduce harmful emissions. Like everything brings along with it a positive side as well as a negative one, the same is the case with EGR. The positive side is that it lessens the harmful emissions to the atmosphere whereas the downside is that it hinders the engine performance and efficiency.

Exhaust gases, having no fresh oxygen and excess soot (carbon particulate) are definitely going to deteriorate the engine’s efficiency. We all are well aware of the fact that oxygen is a critical element for combustion, so it is obvious that the limited availability of oxygen is going to hinder the combustion process and eventually the engine’s performance. Moreover, diesel being a dirty fuel has a great quantity of soot in the exhaust gases which get stuck in different parts of the engine as well as restricts the engine’s combustion process and overall efficiency. Nevertheless, the excessive soot in the exhaust gases can prevent blockages in different parts and it can lead to extremely costly repairs.

What is EGR Delete kit and its purpose?

By the name ‘EGR Delete kit’, one can understand that it is equipment that removes the Exhaust Gas Recirculation process. Basically, it is an aftermarket part, that prevents the exhaust gases from entering back into the engine and thus, your vehicle functions like it never had an EGR valve installed.

EGR delete kits typically include an EGR block-off plate, cooler plate, pipe assembly, replacement gaskets, and bolts. With an EGR delete kit installed on your vehicle, you will experience the following key differences in your vehicle

Improved throttle response

Improved fuel economy

Improved horsepower

Improved life of the engine

Lower engine temperatures

Reduce oil and carbon deposits in the engine

EGR delete kits can be found for different engines in the market. Duramax, Power Stroke, and Cummins are some of the companies producing heavy diesel engines for different Trucks. Duramax V8 engine is a family of 6.6L diesel V8 engines, which are produced by DMAX. The LBZ, LLY, and LML engines of Duramax transcend the previous performance after installing a Cummins EGR delete kit. Similarly, Power Stroke is the name used by a family of diesel engines, which are produced for Trucks by Ford Motor Company. And, Cummins also specializes in producing big engines for trucks, and Dodge RAMS are mostly equipped with it. From all these big engines, if one needs to take out the power, he should consider an EGR delete kit upgrade.

Best EGR Delete Kit

Installing an EGR delete kit is a simple DIY job, but it must be noted that tuning is required after upgradation and for that purpose, you should hire some expert. Some of the best quality EGR Delete Kits are provided by following

Screamin Diesel Performance (SDP)

HSP Diesel Performance

Wehrli Custom Fabrication

All the above-mentioned companies specialize in the best EGR Delete kits for the Engines developed by Duramax, Power Stroke, and Cummins.

Conclusion

Even though there are many benefits of installing an EGR delete kit, some vehicles do not perform well with an EGR delete kit. For those few vehicles, we sometimes observe reduced horsepower, engine knocking, and increased exhaust temperature. Therefore, this fact must be considered before this installing an EGR delete kit.