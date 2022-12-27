BRADEN CHIARAMONTE FINISHING OFF 2022 AT THE ANNUAL TULSA SHOOTOUT

(El Cajon, CA, December 18, 2022) After a six-week break in his busy racing schedule, one of the nation’s brightest young open-wheel stars, Braden Chiaramonte, will close out the 2022 season in this week’s 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. It will be the second straight year that Chiaramonte has made the trek to the “Sooner State” for the prestigious race.

As this piece went to press, 15-year-old Chiaramonte was one of 1,536 pre-entered drivers. That number is expected to grow by the time the first race takes the green flag on Tuesday inside the massive SageNet Center at 7:00 p.m. CST. Racing will continue the following four nights culminating with the main events on Saturday.

Once the action kicks off, Chiaramonte will be a very busy driver. For the second year in a row at Tulsa, the El Cajon, California teen will be wheeling one of the Hyper House cars in the A Class Wing and Non-Wing divisions. That would be enough to keep some drivers busy for the week. However, it is only half the workload Chiaramonte is going to incur as he will also be racing his family-owned #73B in the Outlaw Non-Wing and Winged classes. What that boils down to is the fact that the young race-hungry star will be competing multiple times every night in all four classes.

Competing in four different classes should be no sweat for Chiaramonte. Thus far in 2022, he has raced 36 times in cars ranging from Micro Sprints to USAC National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars. His travels have seen him take the green flag in six different states (California, Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Nebraska, and Arizona) on 16 different tracks. Those tracks range from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Arizona to a specially built clay oval in the infield of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Racing against some of the best veteran drivers in the nation, the well-spoken teen had 15 top-10 finishes, six top-five results, and two wins. The wins came in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Imperial Valley Raceway on April 23rd and on the half-mile at Perris Auto Speedway on September 17th.

It was on New Year’s Day this year that Chiaramonte’s name grabbed the attention of fans across the nation. Then 14 years old and racing against 435 other drivers in the Stock Non-Wing class, he closed the important race week with an impressive ninth-place finish. Up till then, he was one of the best-kept secrets in open-wheel racing. That performance and subsequent showings throughout the 2022 campaign let the cat out of the bag and he is no longer a stranger to open-wheel racing fans across North America.

Festivities in Tulsa began on Monday morning when teams parked their rigs and purchased pit passes for the week of racing. Practice for all classes will commence on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. with racing at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, racing will begin at 9:00 a.m. each day.

For fans unable to break away and get to Tulsa, every single lap of racing action is available with a subscription to Flo Racing. Full details on how you can watch Chiaramonte in all his races are available at https://www.floracing.com/.

Chiaramonte would like to thank sponsors RTL Traffic Control and A.M. Ortega Construction for making this week’s racing junket to Tulsa possible.

In other exciting news, Chiaramonte will be headed right back to Tulsa and the SageNet Center for the prestigious Chili Bowl Midget Nationals the second week in Janusry. Considered by many to be the most important midget race in the world, Chiaramonte will kick off his 2023 season behind the wheel of the Pete Davis Spike Chassis/Esslinger powered #00.

As the full 2023 season is just around the corner, Chiaramonte and his team are making plans for a busy year. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and affable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte mailto:dchiaramonte@rtltraffic.com or (619) 988 7563.

Chiaramonte would like to thank the following marketing partners for making his 2022 racing season possible. RTL Traffic Control and Equipment Rentals, AM Ortega, Impact Racing, and AIM Sports Data.

Braden Chiaramonte 2022 Results

January 1 Tulsa Shootout Stock Non Wings 9th A Main

March 5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

March 6 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

April 16 Bakersfield Speedway USAC Western States Midgets 9th A Main

April 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

April 30 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

May 12 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 13th A Main

May 13 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 16th A Main

May 14 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 5th L.C.Q.

May 21 Ventura Raceway USAC Western State Midgets 7th A Main

June 2 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 12th A Main

June 3 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 14th A Main

June 4 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 8th Qualifier

June 11 Lemoore Jet Bowl Non-Wing Outlaw Micro 4th A Main

June 18 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 10th A Main

July 15 Jefferson County Speedway USAC National Midgets 18th A Main

July 16 Jefferson County Speedway USAC National Midgets 16th A Main

August 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway USAC National Midgets 5th D Main

August 26 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Cars 18th A Main

August 27 Placerville Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Cars 12th B Main

September 17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint 1st A Main

September 23 Lil Texas Motor Speedway C. Bell’s Micro Mania 8th C Main

September 24 Lil Texas Motor Speedway C. Bell’s Micro Mania 22nd B Main

September 30 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Fall Nationals 7th D Main

October 1 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Fall Nationals 8th A Main

October 13 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 7th B Main

October 13 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 14th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 16th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 16th B Main

October 15 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 9th A Main

October 15 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 7th B Main

October 21 Port City Raceway Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback 8th A Main

October 22 Port City Raceway Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback 15th A Main

November 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway Non Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman 2nd A Main

November 12 Adobe Mountain Speedway Non Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman 17th A Main