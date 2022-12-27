Places to Explore in Dubai on a Rental Car

The state of the art, Dubai, is a tourist heaven as it provides every kind of entertainment. Whether you are a nature lover or a history explorer you can find everything here to satisfy your soul-seeking adventure. Millions of tourists visit this mysterious land to explore mesmerizing skyscrapers, immense luxury, and the ancient lifestyle of Arabs.

Well-constructed roads and expansive public transport systems add more attraction for tourists to explore Dubai with comfort and ease. However, the comfort, privacy, and satisfaction of exploring this Disney land by riding a car are unbeatable. Therefore, most visitors prefer to go with a rental car in Dubai with driver to go economically and hassle-free throughout the journey.

Places You Can Explore on A Rental Car

Dubai, the tourist hub, is one of the top tourist attractions in the world. It provides a huge collection of places for all age groups to unfold the hidden aspects of ancient Arabs and explore the UAE from a different perspective. Almost all tourist attractions are easily accessible. Visitors can easily reach any place at any time by riding a rental car.

Are you planning to explore the city of dreams, Dubai, from the comfort of a rental car? This list of must-visit places is for you to make your trip memorable and hassle-free.

Burj Khalifa

The best starting point for this thrilling excursion is the Burj Khalifa. The world’s most famous and tallest building is one of the main tourist attractions not only in Dubai but around the globe. Millions of tourists travel long distances to witness the scenic views of Dubai from the observation deck of this mysterious building.

It’s not only the tallest but also the most expensive building in the world that holds a lot of thrill and adventure to offer its visitors. While you are here, do not miss out on enjoying the panoramic view of the emirate from the building’s top floor. There’s also a restaurant on the top floors where you can enjoy delicious food while enjoying breathtaking views.

Dubai Creek

Another famous tourist attraction in the city of gold is Dubai Creek. It’s a perfect corner to witness the old culture and traditional side of this luxurious state. Tourists can enjoy every type of boating and other water activities. Daira view is also the part of Dubai Creek that provides visitors with a traditional glimpse of ancient Arabs.

Burj Al-Arab

Unique buildings are always the weakness of tourists that forces them to cross all the hurdles and satisfy their exploring souls. Situated near Palm Jumeirah, this iconic building is worth being on the list of must-visit places. Its unique structure, immense glamor, and stunning beauty help it to hold the top place in the world’s most famous wonders.

It is the world’s only seven-star hotel and treats visitors with a perfect combo of thrill and adventure topped with royal life luxury.

Wild Wadi Water Park

For water sports and adventurous activities, this amazing theme park is a must-visit place. It is present in the neighborhood of all famous tourist destinations and is easily accessible by car. It provides a huge collection of adrenaline-boosting slides, breathtaking roller coaster rides, and other thrilling activities.

Desert Safari

Another must-visit place during the Dubai tour is the world’s famous desert safari. After exploring the city side, you can hire rental car services to rent a car in JLT, Dubai Mall, or any other place to go for this thrilling excursion.

Dubai desert safari provides you with a handful of action-pack activities to boost your adrenaline and maximize the fun and joy of your trip. For an adventurous treat, you can enjoy thrilling rides including a camel ride, quad biking, and a hot air balloon ride. After exploring the hidden secrets of the desert, visitors can quench their thirst with famous Arabian tea or coffee, soft drinks, and alcohol.

Desert safari also offers delicious BBQ dinners to serve visitors traditional Arab cuisines. You can also experience camping adventures during your night stay here.

Final Thought

Exploring Dubai by riding a car is every tourist’s dream and rental car services are providing them with this golden opportunity. All you need to cherish your dream is to hire your dream car through a credible platform and access all the top tourist attractions in Dubai. Add the above-mentioned places to your must-visit list and maximize the fun or joy of your thrilling excursion.

To add more luxury and comfort, you can rent a luxury car at cheap rates.