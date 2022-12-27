Selecting Bitcoin Casinos – Everything You Need to Know

There have been several improvements to the world of online gambling within recent years. From changes to gaming graphics to innovative new features that make visiting your favorite casino website more enjoyable. One of the more interesting changes involves the using cryptocurrencies to fund gambling accounts at online casinos.

Bitcoin casinos were the first example of virtual casinos accepting crypto deposits. With digital bitcoin currency being used to initiate monetary transactions, online gambling has become appealing to a wider range of gamblers, especially the younger generations. Players also enjoy instant deposits and withdrawals and most importantly, privacy. But with BTC casinos on the market, selecting a site that’s right for you can be a difficult process.

Below you’ll find some helpful suggestions on what to look for when picking the best crypto casino for your online gambling needs.

Security and Licensing

Security and licensing are no-brainers for criteria to check before gambling. Your security should be the first consideration before hitting the sign-up button. Consequently, the best Bitcoin casinos should provide ample protection for users. These protective measures include the latest Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption, firewalls, and data protection. You should not negotiate your security with unprotected sites.

For fair and safe gambling, it is also required for online casinos to have a license. The license gives credibility to the site and separates it from illegal and unregulated options. Bitcoin casinos are no different. Your selection should hold a valid license from a reputable authority. One example is the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), which is popular due to its third-party conflict resolution service IBAS and self-exclusion GamStop. plan. Other notable regulators include Curacao eGaming, Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Variety of Payment Methods

Most punters have had unbearable experiences regarding online payment transactions. Migrating from regular fiat casinos to crypto casinos is mostly linked to monetary issues. The best cryptocurrency casino sites should partner with top financial providers and offer a wide range of crypto options to assist players in funding their accounts. Ideally, you should select a bitcoin casino site that offers multiple channels to receive and send out real money.

Payment methods include e-wallets, credit cards, bank transfers, etc. These are some of the modern and fastest methods for initiating deposits and withdrawals. There should also include a channel to purchase crypto coins directly. This saves non-crypto holders a lot of stress around such transaction. However, you should find out the timeframe for these channels. Bitcoin casinos usually puts them out in its terms and conditions section or FAQs. Bank transfers are the safest but take up to 5 working days to complete. eWallets are instant, while debit cards take up to 3 business days.

Bonuses and Promotions

BTC casino users enjoy enticing promotions. It is a well-known fact that cryptocurrency casinos take bonuses to the next level by offering more than their fiat counterparts. These incentives like the welcome bonus are great for newbies who are starting and would love to build an impressive bankroll in no time.

Other promotions to consider while scouting for a crypto gambling site include free spins, deposit matches, reload bonuses, loyalty rewards, etc. Online casinos willingly provide these offers to appeal to users and also create traffic to their websites. However, it is necessary to read through the fine print containing the terms and conditions before finalizing your choice. Fortunately, bitcoin casino sites are also known for offering more than their fiat counterparts.

Catalogue of Top Games

Online gambling is primarily a means of pure entertainment and fun. You get entertained by playing incredible game titles from the finest studios in the world. We can’t afford to skip this criterion while selecting bitcoin casinos. Your gaming site pick should have game collections that appeal to you. Scroll through its game library and check out the games available (quality and quantity) and the providers responsible for them. High-quality games are products of the best software developers.

Your gambling experience can take a new turn playing beautiful games. Bitcoin slots, table games, live dealers, and video poker are popular game categories. Look out for their eCOGRA validation. These games should be approved by the body to guarantee fair play, Return to Player, etc. Generally, proven games statistic is what you should find out.

Customer Support Team and Responsible Gaming

Despite the ease that bitcoin gambling proffers, it is still important for platforms to provide communication channels. Users, especially newbies, would need a lot of guidance to navigate their way around the gambling site. While searching for a bitcoin casino option, look out for this criterion. You should have a spectrum of channels to reach out to resolve complaints.

Typical means of communicating include email, live chat, and phone lines. However, comprehensive FAQs are always provided to assist everyone. The FAQ contains answers to common challenges punters would ask or face. However, if you have a unique complaint, it is best to use any of the other options provided. Bitcoin casinos have a knowledgeable team that is well-qualified to handle all complaints.

Anonymity

One major aspect of crypto gambling is privacy. This is one feature traditional fiat casinos do not offer their customers and it is also a criterion that keeps crypto casinos above it. Every punter wants to remain anonymous, especially after a huge win. Bitcoin casinos provide this feature that gamblers are really in need of. Hence, lots of punters pick bitcoin gambling sites over fiat options.

Fortunately, the best bitcoin casino sites assist gamblers to remain anonymous. By allowing VPN access to their sites and removing the KYC verification stage, punters have a free pass to keep their favourite pastimes private.

What’s the Verdict?

Crypto gambling is here to stay. It easily ticks the box of convenience, safety and privacy. Punters enjoy unimaginable perks of online gambling on these innovative platforms. A wide collection of games, juicy bonuses and promotions, lightning-fast payment methods, and a knowledgeable customer support team are criteria to apply when picking bitcoin casinos.

After scrutinizing your list of crypto casinos based on these parameters, it is necessary to do due diligence on the casino you pick. Do background research on the casino provider and ensure they fit your online gambling needs.