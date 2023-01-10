Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions

Veteran Crew Chief Mike Shiplett Joins RCR as NASCAR Xfinity Series Competition Director, while Danny Lawrence Promoted to Managing Director of Team Alliances and Operations

WELCOME, NC (January 10, 2023) – Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.

“RCR has a winning history in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and these promotions position our organization to continue delivering championship-caliber success for our drivers, fans, partners and alliance teams,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We’d like to thank Danny Lawrence for his many years of service to RCR, and his efforts in developing young talent at all levels of our organization. Danny’s leadership is appreciated and will continue to be pivotal to our program. We’d also like to welcome Mike Shiplett to RCR. We’re looking forward to the knowledge and expertise he brings along.”

In Lawrence’s new role, he will manage RCR’s relationships with alliance partners while continuing to have overall business responsibility for RCR’s Xfinity Series program. A long-time RCR employee, Lawrence first joined the organization in the early 1980s and has played an integral part of the race team’s overall success and 16 championships, notably serving as chief engine builder for Dale Earnhardt from 1998-2001.

Shiplett joins RCR in the role of Xfinity Series competition director with years of experience as a crew chief at the highest levels of the sport, most recently working as crew chief for Cole Custer in the Cup Series at Stewart-Haas Racing. The Amherst, Ohio native has more than 400 starts as a crew chief across NASCAR’s top-three series, including 24 wins in the Xfinity Series.

“Mike Shiplett brings a wealth of experience to RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program and I’m excited to welcome him to our organization and looking forward to continuing our winning tradition at RCR,” said Lawrence.

RCR ranks among the most successful Xfinity Series teams in NASCAR history. Close to 20 drivers have contributed to RCR’s 88 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick, among others.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).