JR Motorsports and Unilever Expand Partnership into 2023

Dale Jr. to Drive No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet in NXS Bristol Night Race; Six Unilever Primaries for Justin Allgaier and No. 7 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2023) – JR Motorsports and Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products, have reached a milestone as they extend their partnership into its 15th year in 2023, the team announced today. In addition, the organization confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series this season with a Unilever-branded No. 88 entry at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) while full-time driver Justin Allgaier showcases Unilever primaries in six races with the No. 7 team.

“We’ve been partners with Unilever since the very early days of JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt Jr., who will continue in his role as brand ambassador for Unilever. “They’ve been with us as our program has grown and been an important part of our success – on and off the track. They’re a key component of our company. I’m grateful for their support, and I’m happy to watch our partnership continue to grow.”

Unilever entered its first year of partnership with JRM in 2009, when the team was a two-car operation in its fourth season of full-time NXS racing. A decade-and-a-half later, Unilever is now JRM’s longest-tenured partner and one of the longest-running active sponsors in NASCAR where it will utilize JRM’s racing partnership to continue to market consumer brands like Hellmann’s.

“We are so proud and excited to continue our partnership with Dale Jr. and his team at JR Motorsports,” says Ben Crook, VP/GM Dressings & Condiments Unilever North America. “The equal passion that NASCAR fans have for their favorite brands like Hellmann’s and drivers like Dale Jr. is what makes this partnership so special. We look forward to continuing this ride with Dale for years to come.”

Unilever offers products in multiple categories, including mayonnaise, dijonnaise, and white spoonable dressings products, ketchup, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and frozen confectionery desserts; personal care products, including men’s hair shampoo, men’s hair conditioner, men’s hair styling products, men’s body wash and men’s deodorant.

Earnhardt Jr. will bolster his streak of racing a Unilever-branded Chevy every year since 2009. Last season he drove the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, which carried a special fan-voted paint scheme, at Martinsville Speedway.

Allgaier, too, has found success with Hellmann’s, taking the Unilever brand to Victory Lane twice in 2022 in races at Darlington Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. Details on the schedule, track locations and featured brands for the races with Allgaier and the No. 7 team will be forthcoming.

