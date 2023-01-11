New Look for a New Era



Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Rings in GTP New Year in Konica Minolta Blue and Black Livery

Brownsburg, Ind. (January 11, 2022) — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport unveiled their full-season livery for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 set to make its GTP debut at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season opener, the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, later this month at Daytona International Speedway.

“Our partnership with Andretti Autosport is a fantastic way to kick off the new season and the new era of GTP racing,” said Wayne Taylor, six-time winner of the historic 24-hour endurance event. “It is exciting to see our black and blue livery accenting the new lines of the Acura ARX-06 hybrid. Since our partnership with Konica Minolta began in 2014, our team has become well known by fans and drivers alike for our black and blue livery. Black has always been an intimidating color on track, especially when it is coming up behind you in your mirrors. What a great race this is going to be!”

Commemorating Konica Minolta’s ninth year partnering with the team in America’s pinnacle sports car series, the fan favorite blue and black livery of the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 will also sport the tech company’s signature green leaf, a symbol of Konica Minolta’s commitment to achieving Carbon Minus status by 2030, twenty years ahead of its initial goal. With the introduction of the LMDh hybrid technology, Konica Minolta joins IMSA and its stakeholders as the first in North America to embrace electrified technology in race competition.

“Our partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing is near and dear to my heart, and along with Acura we have very strong synergies, with similar cultures, desires and goals, the most important being our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Konica Minolta. “Going hybrid is something we have wanted to do for quite some time, and we are proud to be a leader in making the series more environmentally friendly.”

The Roar Before the 24, the qualifying event for the 2023 Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, runs January 20th-22nd with qualifying at 1:25 p.m. ET on the 22nd. Full coverage can be streamed on IMSA.TV starting at 1:20 p.m. ET. Practice for the Rolex 24 is set to begin on Thursday, January 26th. Green flag for the legendary endurance race waves on the 28th at 1:40 p.m. with live coverage on Peacock for the full 24-hour cycle, alternate coverage on USA Network, and the final hours and victory celebrations available on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on the 29th.

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company recognizes 150 years in global business in 2023. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport is supported by an outstanding lineup of partners including Harrison Contracting Company, Acura Motorsports, Honda Performance Development and Hammer Nutrition.