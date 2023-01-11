Bijoy Garg Joins Jr III Racing in VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Mooresville, NC (11 January 2023) – Rising open wheel talent Bijoy Garg will join Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing for four rounds of the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) driving the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320. The new IMSA championship will feature two 40-minute sprint races each weekend that will see two classes in action with fields comprised of both LMP3 prototypes and GS-class machines. The first-ever VPSC race will take place at Daytona International Speedway as part of the Roar Before the 24 event January 20-22.

Garg’s move to Jr III Racing will be one of several firsts for the 20-year-old California native as he will make his sports car debut as well as turn his first-ever laps at the fabled Daytona International Speedway. Garg is also slated for Jr III Racing’s VPSC entry at Sebring International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as he builds his racing resume to include multi-class competition in 2023.

“I feel confident about what we can accomplish this season,” said Garg. “I’m looking forward to developing in the LMP3 car and as a racer in general. Before Daytona, I was able to get more test laps in the car, giving me a better opportunity to fully understand the car and all the little things this car does versus an open-wheel car.”

Garg started racing go-karts and made his professional racing debut in 2020 with the US F4 Championship alongside a select schedule of outings in the USF2000 Championship. Garg competed in the 2021 and 2022 USF2000 Championship seasons, racing his way to two podium finishes with DEForce Racing in 2022.

“We are excited to have Bijoy join the team,” said Billy Glavin III, owner of Jr III Racing. “I think he’s a great young talent with a lot of potential. We were able to get some testing in for Bijoy before we head down to Daytona, so he was able to get some time behind the wheel to get him more comfortable in the car. Overall the whole team is excited for the first VP Racing SportsCar Challenge race.”

Jr III Racing will also return to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar competition in the LMP3 class starting with the Sebring 12 Hour event in March as the Charlotte-based team continues to diversify its professional racing offerings in parallel with a continually growing roster of client programs that focus on vintage competition.

Round 1 of the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge will kick off at Daytona on Friday, January 20th. The weekend will feature two 40-minute races with the first on Saturday January 21st at 2:05 PM ET and the second on Sunday January 22nd at 12:20 PM ET. Both races will have live coverage available on Peacock TV.