Chicago Pneumatic to Support McDowell at Premier NASCAR Events in 2023

Program Also Includes Partnership of Gilliland and No. 38 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 13, 2023) – Chicago Pneumatic (CP) and its Compressors and Air Treatment division has increased its support of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season. The bold black and red brand colors of CP Compressors will be on the No. 34 Ford Mustang during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut on the streets of Chicago during the July 4 weekend. CP Compressors will be a major associate of the 2021 Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell and the team all season.

As it did in 2022, CP Compressors will also support Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. Gilliland and the No. 38 team will carry the brand colors at the Michigan International Speedway in August. This is the fourth year that CP Compressors will partner with FRM.

“We can’t wait for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. “Our partnership continues to grow just as the team is seeing it’s most success on the track. We’re proud that FRM is winning a championship with CP Compressors in their race shop, and we want to continue to help build their program while letting NASCAR fans learn more about us.”

The CP Compressors and Air Treatment division is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter what the application, CP Compressors have a model to fit all needs for those at home or in business.

“We are really thankful for Chicago Pneumatic,” said McDowell. “They have come on board to our organization and have really helped us move forward. They are giving us that winning edge at the race shop with their products and more fans are recognizing what a great company they are. I’m proud to have them support our team at some of our biggest races this season.”

Fans can go to www.cpcompressors.com to learn more.

ABOUT CHICAGO PNEUMATIC COMPRESSORS

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial compressed air products such as screw compressors, piston compressors and air treatment. When you are in need of a professional air compressor, CP Compressors is sure to have the right solution. We have used our years of experience to design compressors that are professional and reliable, and to tailor our products to your needs. Visit www.cpcompressors.com for more information.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.