Charge Me Teams Up with Chandler Smith for Multiple Events on NASCAR Xfinity Series Circuit

LEXINGTON, N.C. (January 16, 2023) – Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that Charge Me will reenergize its support for Chandler Smith during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Charge Me will serve as primary sponsor, adding associate sponsors Spend Me, Quick Tie and others for multiple events during Smith’s rookie season, the first being the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

Charge Me was founded on the principal that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require a robust infrastructure to support all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me has launched a diverse product range of EV charging solutions. iDeveloping the first-of-its-kind, off-grid, multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance, as well as a stationary power generator, Charge Me uses clean fuels like propane and natural gas to develop solutions to help alleviate the gird infrastructure.

“We at Charge Me and Spend Me could not be more excited to take on this journey with an amazing driver and young man again,” says Charge Me Executive Vice President Bill Marr. “As this is our second year in NASCAR, moving up to Xfinity and seeing Chandler compete on this stage with a race team like Kaulig is an honor. We are proud to be a NASCAR family member and support this amazing sport. A huge thank you to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice to welcome us and support us on this 2023 championship path.”

Kaulig Racing previously announced in the fall of 2022 that Smith will compete full-time in the team’s No. 16 Chevrolet NXS entry as part of a multi-year agreement.

“I can’t thank Bill and Charge Me enough for believing in me and my growth in NASCAR,” says Smith. “We’ve had quite a bit of success together, and I feel so blessed to have the support of an amazing partner heading into 2023 at Kaulig Racing.”

Prior to signing with Kaulig Racing, Smith found success in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), accruing five wins, 23 top fives and 34 top-10 finishes. After securing a spot in the round of eight during his first playoff berth of 2021, Smith went on to advance to the championship race in 2022, ultimately finishing third in the series’ points standings.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Charge Me this season,” says Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We see so much potential in Chandler and hope that we are able to see success during the upcoming season with Charge Me as a driving force.”

The Production Alliance Group 300 will take place on February 25 at Auto Club Speedway, where the No. 16 Charge Me Chevrolet will make its debut on track with Smith behind the wheel.





About Charge Me

Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of U.S.A manufactured EV charging solutions. Powered by clean fuels such as propane and natural gas, Charge Me has developed multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. To compliment this suite of options, each charging system has networked configuration to allow users to track and pay for their electricity through the Charge Me mobile app.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs, consecutively, each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to pilot the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue fielding its three, full-time NXS entries for the 2023 season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.