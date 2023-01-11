Austin Hill and Dynamic, Multi-Partner Lineup Return to Richard Childress Racing for Sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series Campaign

Bennett Family of Companies, Global Industrial, United Rentals, Alsco Uniforms, and Realtree to be Featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS

WELCOME, N.C. (January 11, 2023) – Richard Childress Racing announced today Austin Hill will return as driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS to chase a championship in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Bennett Family of Companies, Global Industrial, United Rentals, and Alsco Uniforms will continue as partners for Hill’s sophomore campaign, while long-standing RCR partner, Realtree, joins the fold. Hill, who earned Rookie of the Year honors, two victories, and a sixth-place finish in the driver point standings during his rookie year, remains focused to improve those results this season.

Leading the charge for Hill and the No. 21 team will once again be crew chief Andy Street. Street enters his fourth year as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting three wins (Myatt Snider in 2021 and Hill in 2022) and two playoff berths in the past two seasons.

“I’m excited to return to RCR this season to compete for a Xfinity Series championship once again,” said Hill. “My rookie season was a success, but I know that our No. 21 team can improve even more with our first year together under our belt. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity that Richard and everyone at RCR continues to give me. To not only be back with Andy and my crew guys, but to have our loyal partners return is a huge asset to our program. I can’t wait to get to Daytona and kick off the 2023 season the same way we started last season.”

After successful campaigns and results last year, each of the partners on the No. 21 team will further increase their team partnership in dynamic and innovative ways.

Headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, Bennett Family of Companies provides innovative logistics and transportation services for companies across America. Bennett offers a suite of trucking and specialized logistic services, from flatbed and step deck trucking and manufactured housing transport to RV delivery, customs brokerage, and warehousing. With over 46 years of experience in the industry, Bennett’s network provides the safest and best possible service to all their business partners. Featuring the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, Bennett will continue to host customers trackside to provide unique behind-the-scenes access on race weekends.

“It has been a wonderful experience working with the team at Richard Childress Racing. Our owners are very excited to continue our partnership with RCR and Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” said Lynette Mathis, Vice President of the Bennett Family of Companies. “With this partnership, it has given us a platform to not only build brand awareness but be able to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers. We look forward to giving our customers, drivers, and agents the full experience on race weekends. As Austin Hill won Sunoco Rookie of the Year in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, we know he will do big things in 2023.”

Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, Global Industrial Company is a value-added distributor of a wide range of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products to customers in the United States and Canada. Established in 1949 by Michael and Paul Leeds as a material handling company, Global Industrial is now an industry leader with more than 1.7 million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has been leading the charge, helping customers solve problems and provide the products needed to run their businesses and facilities, including the tools that help power the No. 21 team to success.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill for the 2023 season,” said Klaus Werner, Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Global Industrial. “Austin has been a strong ambassador to our customers and employees, and we look forward to driving further awareness and engagement of the Global Industrial brand with NASCAR’s dedicated fanbase. Our extensive product offerings, solutions-based approach, and line of ‘made to exceed’ Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™, are a perfect fit to help power our collective success both on and off the track.”

United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, has an integrated network of over 1,300 rental locations in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United Rentals offers general, aerial, and specialty rentals to a customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The company will leverage the second year of their RCR partnership to strengthen the connection with its customers through brand and hospitality activities and promote their Work United initiative.

“We are proud to partner with the Richard Childress Racing team and Austin Hill for another exciting NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Craig Schmidt, Vice President, National Accounts at United Rentals. “Our teams share the same commitment to service and safety, so we’re excited about the opportunity to Work United™ and deliver an unforgettable experience for our customers and fans in 2023.”

Marking the seventh season of partnership with Richard Childress Racing, Alsco is a fifth-generation, family-owned-and-operated uniform company founded in 1889. Alsco is recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to customers in healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries.

“It was a no brainer for us to partner again with Austin Hill after his Rookie of the Year performance on the track last year,” said Ben Fox, Director of Sales & Marketing at Alsco Uniforms. “We’re here to help him keep his crew outfitted in clean, high performance MIMIX uniforms, so he can perform on the track again in 2023.”

Realtree, a long-standing partner of RCR, is the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree patterns and brands. The Columbus, Georgia-based company is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, veterans and military affairs, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Realtree will be featured on Hill’s No. 21 Chevrolet throughout the 2023 season, after a successful pairing during the Georgia driver’s Cup Series debut last season.

“We are excited about the opportunity to join Austin on the No. 21 car,” said Tyler Jordan, Strategic Business Coordinator at Realtree. “Austin is a Georgia native and doesn’t live too far from where our company is based out of. Plus, he’s a huge outdoorsman and proudly represents what our brand is all about. The partnership makes too much sense, and we can’t wait for the 2023 season!”

Hill looks to defend his season-opening victory as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18. The green flag will wave at 5 p.m. ET with live television coverage on FS1. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast. For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

About Bennett Family of Companies:

McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

About Global Industrial Company:

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems to be more successful. At Global Industrial, “We can supply that®.”

About United Rentals:

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

About Alsco:

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit http://www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

About Realtree:

Realtree is the world’s leading designer of photorealistic camouflage, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree patterns and brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, veterans and military affairs, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there.