Netspend to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

WELCOME, N.C. (January 16, 2023) – Netspend, a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today.

Netspend will be a multi-race partner of RCR, and Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for select races in 2023, including at the event near their Austin, Texas headquarters – the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The race airs live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

“Both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch are living out their dreams every day, having won multiple championships and some of the most prestigious races in motorsports,” said Kelley Knutson, president of Netspend. “We’re looking forward to seeing the No. 8 Netspend Chevy on race tracks across America and delivering our key marketing and business objectives through this unique platform with the RCR team partnership.”

Netspend’s mobile accounts help people manage their money and build a better financial future. For over 20 years, Netspend’s modern everyday payment solutions have helped more than 10 million people on their journey to financial freedom — with perks like the ability to shop, pay bills, budget and manage money anytime, anywhere. Learn more about Netspend’s mobile accounts at Netspend.com.

“We appreciate Netspend’s technology-focused approach to their business and unique ability to connect people and brands together with innovative payment solutions, which aligns well with Richard Childress Racing’s approach to our industry,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’d like to welcome Netspend to RCR, and look forward to building brand awareness, engaging strategic partners, driving new business relationships, and introducing even more consumers to Netspend’s broad suite of payment products and technologies.”

About Netspend:

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world’s most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone.

A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend’s open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly brings innovation to market. From prepaid debit solutions to digital accounts and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners.

Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).