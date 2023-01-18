FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race

Organizers of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX to build on the success of inaugural event

Major investment made in the event, with the introduction of a brand-new permanent Paddock Club building constructed above the pit garages

2023 race will see the F1® paddock expanded onto the field of Hard Rock Stadium where team hospitality units will be based, creating the Formula 1® Team Village

MIA Marina, Hard Rock Beach Club, F1® Fan Zone all enhanced for 2023, with new spaces The Vista at

Turn 1 and The Boathouse at MIA Marina created to increase hospitality capacity

Formula 1® circuit specialists TILKE to oversee track resurfacing to improve spectacle of 2023 race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.

Following on from the success of the first-ever FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, organizers have made a significant investment ahead of the 2023 edition of the race. In consultation with the teams, FIA and Formula 1®, SFM have spent the past six months constructing the new permanent 190,000 square foot Paddock Club building that will house over 6,000 guests in premium suites and a luxury rooftop club.

The new three-tiered Paddock Club structure has been built above the existing team pit garages and overlooks the pitlane and start/finish straight. For the 2023 edition of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, SFM have appointed global catering experts DO & CO to provide a premium hospitality experience for this exclusive area. There are also additional hospitality experiences at Miami International Autodrome for 2023 which include new spaces The Vista at Turn 1 and The Boathouse at MIA Marina.

One of the major updates for 2023 will see the Formula 1® paddock expanded onto the Miami Dolphins football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium. The all-new Team Village will house the hospitality units of the ten F1® teams where the drivers will be based across the weekend. Organizers have worked closely with Formula 1® on creating this new expanded paddock to create a truly unique experience for the teams as well as the benefit of this increased paddock space. For the first time ever fans will also have an exclusive insight into the behind-the-scenes working of a Formula 1® paddock as all general admission Campus Pass ticket holders will be able to access the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium and look directly into the Team Village from above. These tickets will go on sale from January 23rd.

Organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 have also appointed renown track designers TILKE to oversee a repaving of the entire 3.36-mile race track which will increase the spectacle of this year’s race by assisting the opportunity for drivers to overtake one another. While there were officially 45 overtakes across last year’s 57 laps, the improved grip levels should lead to an increase in that number in 2023. TILKE are the leading circuit designers having designed and constructed the majority of new circuits in Formula 1® and with wider experience of hundreds of motorsport projects around the world.

“After an incredible debut race, we have been working flat-out to ensure the 2023 event is an even greater experience for everyone visiting the Miami International Autodrome,” said Tyler Epp, President of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel are committed to making May’s event a best-in-class experience that is unlike any other Formula 1 race in the world. With new and enhanced hospitality experiences, the creation of the F1 Team Village directly on the football field and increased capacity we are expecting our second race to be even bigger and better for the fans, the teams, drivers, partners and everyone in South Florida.”

The first-ever FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX last May was a sell-out success in which 242,955 spectators visited the Miami International Autodrome over the three-days, making it the most attended event in the history of Hard Rock Stadium. With its luxury hospitality, exciting racing and fan-focused experience, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX set a new standard for viewers of a US Formula 1® race and was quickly recognized as one of the highlights on the F1 schedule. Sports Business Journal named FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX the Best New Event of 2022.

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX – recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal – made its debut on 6-8 May, 2022. Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome is located within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins team and features 19 corners, three straights and has top speed of 320km/h.

The 2022 race provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $350 million. Formula 1 and South Florida Motorsports worked closely with the local community to provide 1500 tickets for the residents of Miami Gardens, ensuring they had the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport. Additionally, South Florida Motorsports launched a programme to support both local businesses and the community to ensure they got the full benefits of the race being held in Miami Gardens. This included a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools, 12 event internships for Miami Gardens students and featured 14 minority owned restaurants on campus over the weekend.

For more information please visit: https://f1miamigp.com/