Automatic Racing Knows “No Limits” with Jim Jonsin and Rebel Rock Racing On and Off the Track at Daytona International Speedway

Jim Jonsin to Release Motorsport-Inspired Album “Fueled By 808 Vol.1” Featuring a Song Unveiled at Each 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race

Jonsin, Tom Long and Brett Sandberg Co-Drive No. 9 “No Limits” Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Alongside Automatic Racing Regulars Rob Ecklin and Ramin Abdolvahabi in the No. 09 Stoner Car Care Aston Martin Vantage GT4 at IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Daytona Opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (January 20, 2023) – Automatic Racing’s recently announced expansion to a two-car Aston Martin Vantage GT4 team with Jim Jonsin and Rebel Rock Racing for next week’s season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway is going to deliver maximum excitement and entertainment both on and off the track this season.

Jonsin, an accomplished and Grammy Award winning record producer, songwriter, DJ and music industry businessman, and Rebel Rock have put together a special treat for motorsports enthusiasts with an ear for good music. Not only will his Aston Martin Vantage GT4 echo around the track in next Friday’s four-hour opener, Jonsin is also producing an upcoming Rebel Rock/EMPIRE records label album inspired by his dual passions for motorsports and music.

“I grew up in mechanic shops with my dad and uncles, I was always around cars,” Jonsin said. “I’ve been making music ever since I was 15 years old, so trying to find a way to merge the two and be involved in both has always been a challenge because it’s demanding. But I love them both and being able to release music through the series and with NBC is great, especially with artists like Jimmie Allen, Austin Mahone and Kid Rock, it’s all so exciting.”

Jonsin plans to release one song at each round of the 2023 Michelin Pilot Challenge for a season-long, 10-track collaboration featuring various artists. The complete album will be released at the end of year.

For the Daytona opener, Rebel Rock and EMPIRE will release the first single, “No Limits,” next Friday, January 27th featuring Kid Rock, Jimmie Allen, Austin Mahone and Striking Matches. The song will be available across all streaming platforms.

“The concept of merging music with racing, creating music that feels like you’re listening to an actual race car on the radio, is impossible,” Jonsin said. “However, we came up with some ideas, like the ‘No Limits’ song featuring Kid Rock, Jimmie Allen and Austin Mahone. We’re hoping the first song takes off and becomes a No. 1 hit.”

Prior to a press conference held today at Daytona International Speedway, Jonsin, his son Tristan, Automatic Racing Team Owner David Russell and their teammates Tom Long and Brett Sandberg unveiled the Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The No. 9 features an eye-catching “No Limits” livery for the debut race of this season-long merger of rising stars, legendary musicians and the flat-out thrills that sports car racing delivers.

Russell is a long-time IMSA, GRAND-AM and international sports car racing competitor as both a team owner and driver. Under his leadership, Automatic won what was then the GRAND-AM Grand Sports (GS) class championship in 2007 and finished third in GS in 2008. Long and Sandberg have been among Russell’s drivers over the years and are returning to a familiar team at Daytona alongside teammates Rob Ecklin and Ramin Abdolvahabi in the No. 09 Stoner Car Care Aston Martin Vantage GT4

“It’s very flattering to be involved with Jim,” Russell said. “I am very proud to be part of the group to go ahead and facilitate a successful run for Jim.”

Long raced with Automatic racing early in his career and scored a Michelin Pilot Challenge class victory at Daytona in 2018 in addition to co-driving to a third-place GT finish in the 2011 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“It’s a bit of a homecoming to be back with David Russell and Automatic Racing,” Long said. “The Aston Martin Vantage GT4 is a phenomenal car, so to be here with Jim and Brett, and to be promoting the ‘No Limits’ song is awesome. It got off to a great start this morning. It feels right at home, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of the week holds for us.”

Sandberg returns to Automatic Racing after last racing with the team nearly a decade ago.

“Just the ability to come back with a familiar program and familiar teammates is great,” Sandberg said. “I think Jim and I go back over 10 years ago, and David and I at least eight years ago. I am really excited to bring this all together in a new facet and with some familiar faces. I am excited to see what we can do here at Daytona.”

Pilot Challenge teams and drivers are on track for five total practice sessions during this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona test weekend. They will be back on track on Wednesday, January 25, for the start of the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona. The four-hour Michelin Pilot Endurance Challenge opener is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. EST on Friday, January 27th.