5 Signs Your Car Needs A Windshield Replacement

Part of your responsibility as a car owner is always keeping your vehicle in excellent running condition. However, there will come a time when you may need to modify or replace some parts of the car to maintain its functionality and performance.

The windshield is one of the most indispensable parts of a vehicle. It protects the driver, passengers, and the interior from dust, debris, rain, snow, wind, etc. Most importantly, the windshield makes it easier for drivers to navigate the road, serving the same important purpose as the engine.

If you’re unsure whether your windshield needs a replacement, here are some signs you should look out for:

Poor Visibility

A damaged windshield is hazardous, especially when driving at high speeds. It impairs your visibility and sometimes distorts your vision when driving under severe weather conditions.

If there are cracks, you should get the windshield replaced as soon as possible. An auto shop that provides windshield replacement San Diego should be able to do it at a set price. If you delay the replacement, the windshield cracks will only worsen.

Don’t ignore any scratches on the windshield as well. They may cause deterioration over time, likely leading to a windshield replacement. Also, be wary of the repairs done on the windshield, as the changes could impair your vision while driving.

White Haze On The Edges

Windshields are often coated with a special plastic called polyvinyl butyral or PVB. In the event of a collision, this prevents the windshield from shattering into tiny, sharp pieces that could harm the drivers and passengers. Additionally, it gives the windshield structural integrity, which reduces the likelihood of foreign objects passing through it.

But if you notice a white haze on the windshield’s edges, it’s a sign that the PVB is starting to deteriorate. The special plastic begins to separate from the glass, rendering the windshield inefficient and leaving you and your passengers in great danger.

The white haze may look harmless, but you should never take it for granted. Have your windshield replaced immediately once you spot a white haze around the edges.

Leaks

Are there any signs of moisture, condensation, or water coming from the windshield? If so, it strongly indicates that the windshield needs to be replaced. Likely, the adhesive material used to fasten the windscreen to the car has already deteriorated. This is why water can seep through the glass and into the interior.

Leaks can cause a lot of headaches. Water damage to the interior can affect the seats, floor, and upholstery. It can even damage the vehicle’s electrical systems. If the auto glass starts to leak, check to see if it wasn’t installed correctly. If that doesn’t fix the issue, your last resort is to get a windshield replacement.

Pitting

Pitting is frequently brought on by debris like sand and dust hitting your windshield. They damage it over time, creating cracks and chips. Frequent driving on highways or roads with the debris is a common cause of pitting.

Pits can make it harder for you to see the road, making driving extremely dangerous. During sunny days, they can scatter the reflected light, impairing visibility. During rainstorms, pits prevent water from running down quickly on the windshield, which distorts your view of the road.

Getting a new windshield is the only possible solution to this problem.

Some Windshield Parts Are Missing

Car owners often use duct tape to patch up any missing or broken part of the windshield. But this is a bad thing to do, and you should never fix it this way. This temporary fix is insufficient to provide structural support to the windshield.

Aside from keeping you safe from outside elements and giving you a clear line of sight, windshields provide structural support for the car’s frame. The windshield also ensures that the car’s roof won’t collapse on you, which may put you at risk of serious injuries in the event of a collision.

Failure to replace the windshield will cause the structure to sag, which could lead to more issues for you.

Final Thoughts

The windshield is one of the crucial components of a car that helps protect you from all types of external elements while driving. Therefore, if you notice any of the signs mentioned in this article, you should act quickly to have it replaced. Keep in mind that a high-quality and properly installed windshield guarantees the safety of everyone onboard the vehicle. Always consult a reliable auto glass technician when you need a windshield replacement.