fgrACCEL Launches eRacing Division to Compete in eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Get ready for some high-octane virtual racing action, as fgrACCEL, a full-service sports marketing and management agency, launches their official eRacing team – fgrACCEL eRacing! The team will be participating in the entire 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with a two-car team, starting with the virtual season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14, 2023.

This move into the booming world of eRacing is just the latest venture for fgrACCEL as they continue to expand their Motorsports portfolio, which includes athlete management and representation, as well as marketing partnership procurements across all three of NASCAR’s top-three national divisions.

“We’re thrilled to be taking this step and entering the competitive and exciting world of eSports,” said Joseph Graf Sr., fgrACCEL managing partner.

“We’ve been testing the waters for a couple of years and now we’re ready to take the plunge and offer our current and potential marketing partners a wave of opportunities to promote their products. We have an amazing team of talented drivers, and we know they’ll represent the fgrACCEL brand with integrity and class.”

Leading the team is veteran eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacer, Garret Manes, who will be piloting the team’s No. 12 fgrACCEL Ford Mustang.

With over 2,300 victories, Manes is a professional sim racer who is ready to make 2023 his best year yet. He’ll be joined by returning marketing partners Lennox and MCU Body on his Ford Mustang.

“This is my fifth year of professional sim racing and my third in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and I feel it will be my best yet,” said Manes. “I have won at every level of oval racing up until the Coca-Cola iRacing Series, but with the support of fgrACCEL, I believe 2023 will be the year we make the real highlights.”

Joining Manes is Joey Brown, who will be driving the No. 14 fgrACCEL Ford Mustang. A native of New Caney, Texas and a US Navy veteran, Brown won the 2022 eNASCAR Contender Series championship and is determined to make his return to the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season a memorable one.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity to be a part of fgrACCEL’s inaugural eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season,” added Brown. “I am determined to make my season a memorable one and not only be a great teammate to Garret but work hard to fulfill our goals and responsibilities for not only my team but our marketing partners too.”

fgrACCEL eRacing will be managed by NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr. Keep an eye out for fgrACCEL eRacing as they take on the competition in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series!

For more information on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, please visit iracing.com/enascar

