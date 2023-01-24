Zeigler Auto Group, Live Fast Motorsports, and Josh Bilicki Launch #LiveZeiglerFast Fan Engagement Campaign

Includes VIP Tickets to Chicago Street Race, COTA, and Charlotte Road Course

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (January 24, 2023) — Zeigler Auto Group today announced its season-long #LiveZeiglerFast fan engagement initiative in partnership with Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki. The major giveaway for the campaign will be two VIP tickets to the highly coveted Chicago Street Race in July with details on how to enter to be released at a later date.

“Our fans are the most important element of our sport and without them, we would not be racing on the weekends. Most fans see the action on track but do not have the chance to see what happens behind the scenes. Thanks to Zeigler, we have the opportunity to share this unique experience with a few very lucky individuals!,” said Bilicki who will be behind the wheel of Live Fast Motorsports’ flagship No. 78 Camaro after Zeigler announced its 2023 multi-race partnership with the driver and team.

Starting today, fans can enter for a chance to win two all-access VIP passes for Zeigler’s upcoming 2023 NASCAR Cup Series debut race on Sunday, March 26 at the Circuit of Americas (COTA).

FANS CAN ENTER NOW BY:

Following @zeigler_racing on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

Upload a picture of how you #LiveZeiglerFast using the hashtag

The contest, now open, will run through Saturday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Additional information and contest rules can be found at zeiglerracing.com/livezeiglerfast.

“Being able to partner with Zeigler Auto Group and give back to our fans is an opportunity we are really excited about,” said Co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Going to experience a NASCAR race live and in a VIP fashion is an experience people never forget.”

Besides VIP tickets to the upcoming Circuit of Americas race in March and the widely-coveted Chicago street race in July, the 2023 #LiveZeiglerFast Fan Engagement Campaign will also include VIP tickets to Charlotte ROVAL in October. Winners for these three major races will receive VIP access for two guests, signed memorabilia, an in-person meet-and-greet with Bilicki and more.

Other opportunities to win all season-long will include exclusive swag, special offers and incentives, and virtual meet-and-greets with Bilicki and more.

“NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate sports fans out there, which is exactly why we entered the world of NASCAR sponsorship to begin with,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, a Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work award-winning company.

“We’re thrilled about our 2023 NASCAR Cup Series partnership with Josh and Live Fast Motorsports, and look forward to having the opportunity to interact with race fans on a much closer level than we ever have before.”

Zeigler’s Driving Vision Podcast interviewed Live Fast Motorsports owners Tiff and BJ McLeod shortly after their partnership announcement with Zeigler and Bilicki.

About Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevrolet Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan.