Cabo Wabo Tequila: The First Official Tequila Sponsor of NASCAR

Multiyear agreement cements the brand’s status as Official Tequila of Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (Jan. 24, 2023) – Cabo Wabo, an unquestionably Mexican tequila made with an undeniable American attitude, is now officially a NASCAR partner.

NASCAR and Campari America announced today that Cabo Wabo Tequila is the first-ever “Official Tequila Sponsor of NASCAR.” As part of a wide-ranging, multiyear agreement, Cabo Wabo Tequila becomes the Official Tequila of Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“Cabo Wabo’s reputation for doing things bigger, bolder and better perfectly aligns with the spirit of our sport,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Wohlschlaeger. “We welcome Cabo Wabo Tequila to the NASCAR family as we begin the celebration of our 75th Anniversary season.”

For Cabo Wabo Tequila, celebration isn’t possible without its unmatched commitment to excellence. A super-premium tequila born in the agave fields of Mexico and praised in bars and backyard barbeques across America, Cabo Wabo is Thick Cut tequila made using 100% Blue Weber Agave. Each sip evokes full-on agave flavor thanks to the purposefully thicker cut distillate of agave used to deliver a more unfiltered, raw agave-forward taste. It’s this unmistakable taste that goes with an unmistakable American attitude – one that cuts no corners and makes no apologies, inspiring all to revel in the good life.

“NASCAR fans are known for the same brand loyalty as our beloved Cabo Wabo Tequila fans,” said Campari America’s Vice President of Marketing Andrea Sengara. “Like our tequila, NASCAR fans live unapologetically and expect nothing but greatness from their race day, and their race day drinks. With this partnership, we’re delivering on both and giving fans a new way to bring the bold to their favorite sport.”

Fans will quickly notice Cabo Wabo’s bold attitude at some of NASCAR’s biggest events, including the DAYTONA 500. Throughout the season, the brand will activate via branded on-site experiences, presenting sponsorships of concerts, a consumer sweepstakes, racing-themed digital and social media content, and more.

Cabo Wabo is all about living, working and playing hard. That’s why the brand is giving fans 21 and older a new way to level up their race watching experience either at the track, or from the comfort of their own home with a Cabo Wabo Smokeshow. The Cabo Wabo Smokeshow combines the bold flavors of Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila with smokiness of Montelobos Espadin Mezcal and is served over ice with a lime wheel garnish.

The NASCAR season begins Sunday, Feb. 5, with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, an exhibition featuring the sport’s biggest stars and performances by international superstars Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa. Two weeks later, on Feb. 19, the regular season begins with the DAYTONA 500. Both races will air live on FOX. Whether watching a race on T.V., or live at the track, Cabo Wabo reminds you to always drink responsibly. The brand recognizes that sometimes the boldest thing we can do is take our foot off the gas. It is encouraging fans to downshift every once in a while and hydrate in between drinks with a “Make the Pitstop” onsite experience featuring complimentary water and co-branded reusable water bottles.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Cabo Wabo Tequila

Cabo Wabo is an unquestionably Mexican tequila made with an undeniably American attitude. It embodies the freedom to live, work and play hard, without limitations or borders. The award-winning tequila is born in the agave fields of Mexico, where the process of making the liquid starts with only the best piñas to ensure its 100% Blue Weber Agave delivers super-premium quality and taste. From there, we purposefully use a thicker cut of the agave to produce a more unfiltered, raw, agave-forward taste. The result is a Thick Cut tequila that screams bigger, bolder and better with each sip and shines with smooth, authentic flavor and a unique personality. Please visit www.CaboWabo.com to learn more about the Cabo Wabo portfolio: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and our signature cocktail, The Caborita. Please drink responsibly.

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell’s Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.