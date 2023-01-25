Inaugural GTP Rolex 24 Goes Green on Saturday

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Starts Third for the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

(Daytona Beach, Fla.) January 25, 2023 — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 team and a champion driver lineup hailing from all corners of the globe, consisting of Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Delétraz and Brendon Hartley, is poised to take on the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA this weekend. The blue and black team is chasing their fifth win in the last seven attempts, and a record-tying sixth overall win. The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) will start third for the historic endurance battle around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course circuit.

Practice for the Rolex 24 starts on January 26th, with the green flag for the legendary endurance race waving on the 28th at 1:40 p.m. Live coverage is available on Peacock for the full 24-hour cycle, alternate coverage on USA Network, and the final hours and victory celebrations available on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on the 29th.

“The WTRAndretti team has been really working well this month,” said two-time IMSA Champion Ricky Taylor. “Brendon, Louis, Filipe and I are all getting along—spending time together at the track and away. We are confident in the car and proud of all the development work by our No. 10 Konica Minolta crew, HPD, Acura and Oreca. All that is left is some preparation for the race through practice and we should be one of the cars to beat.”

“I just can’t wait to get the weekend started,” said 2020 Rolex 24 winner Filipe Albuquerque. “We arrived in Daytona a week ago and there’s been a lot of preparation. We love what we do, and we know what to do, This new car is so enjoyable to drive. I just want to drive more and more and more, so I can’t wait for the race weekend to get underway. We’re starting third which is very good, so bring on the race!”

“I’m extremely excited to get my first Rolex 24 going with the team and in GTP—the top class,” said reigning ELMS Champion Louis Delétraz. “So far the car has been fantastic and the No. 10 Konica Minolta team, HPD and Acura have been working so hard throughout the last few months to get the car ready and make it as good as it is. We have a lot of work ahead still and the 24 hours will be a challenge, but I can’t wait to get back in the car and get started.”

“It’s been a really positive Roar and qualifying,” said reigning WEC Champion Brendon Hartley.” We have all gotten up to speed and are happy with the balance of the car. Our team chemistry is brilliant, and I’m proud of all the hard work everyone has put in. It’s now all about fine tuning before the race and preparing driver change procedures, etc. We feel ready.”

“I’m happy the guys have done a great job getting us here,” said winning driver and six-time Rolex 24 winner, Wayne Taylor. “HPD, Acura, Oreca and all of our partners have done a great job getting the car ready. This will be the first race for our new partnership with Andretti Autosport. Both MSR and ourselves are competitive. Th whole grid is competitive really. It’s going to come down to strategy and reliability. Many things are out of our hands, but we are going to control what we can control. There are new tires, and a smaller allotment of tires this year so that will play a big role. There’s going to be lots of questions, but I believe that we have the best driver lineup and the best partners. I can’t wait for the race.”

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport is supported by an outstanding lineup of partners including Harrison Contracting Company, Acura Motorsports, Honda Performance Development and Hammer Nutrition .