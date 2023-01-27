Winward Racing Statement

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (January 26, 2023) – Lucas Auer, driver of the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, has been admitted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. According to attending medical personnel, Auer has sustained significant fractured lumbar injuries in an incident earlier Thursday near the end of the first official IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Auer has been awake and alert since the incident and has been communicating with family back home in Europe and his Winward Racing teammates here in Daytona Beach.

Everyone at Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Winward Racing wishes Lucas a full and rapid recovery.

Winward Racing will compete in this weekend’s race and a replacement tub is presently on its way to Daytona International Speedway from the team race shop in Texas. A replacement driver for Auer is currently being finalized.