LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Arrowhead Brass

STATESVILLE, N.C. (January 30, 2023) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson along with Team Ambassador Richard Petty, today announced a multi-year partnership with Arrowhead Brass. The US – based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products is the leading manufacturer of exterior and interior plumbing products for high-end professional builders and homeowners.

In 1936, Arrowhead Brass started manufacturing distinctive brass hose bibs in Los Angeles, California. In 1937, Champion Irrigation was founded by brass bell makers who manufactured several irrigation products, including brass anti-siphon valves. Working as two separate companies for close to 70 years, Arrowhead Brass and Champion Irrigation merged in 2006 to become Champion-Arrowhead, strengthening the two independent legacy-based brands. In 2018, the company expanded beyond exterior valves to interior plumbing products to provide customers with a ‘one-stop shop’ for all their residential and commercial plumbing needs under the Arrowhead Brass & Plumbing, LLC umbrella. Most recently in 2021, the company introduced the ICEBREAKER Freeze-proof wall hydrant line.

“At Arrowhead Brass we strongly believe it is our responsibility to keep families safe,” stated Jim Kapparos, Managing Director of Marketing & Sales – Americas. “Our mission has been to provide the highest-quality lead-free plumbing products available on the market today. Our high-quality products have been a staple in American homes for generations. We are proud of this legacy and are excited about the future. We are very excited to partner with driver Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for the 2023 season and beyond. To partner with a group of people like Richard Petty, Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Noah is a home run for our business. This exciting new partnership allows us to expand the presence of Arrowhead Brass within the NASCAR community. We look forward to working together to build lifelong legacies.”

Arrowhead Brass will be proximately featured on the No. 42 Chevrolet B-post as well as the C-post of the No. 43 Chevrolet for three NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

“We are really proud to welcome Arrowhead Brass on board,” stated Gallagher. “It makes us proud to work with a U.S.- based company that has been around for 87 years. Their corporate values align well with our team and like Richard, Jimmie and I, they have built a legacy of their own that has spanned across generations. We appreciate their partnership and welcome them to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

The NASCAR Cup Series season will begin in Los Angeles, California at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Tune-in to FOX at 8:00 PM ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut in the exhibition race ahead of the 65th-annual DAYTONA 500.

﻿THE ARROWHEAD BRASS MISSION:

Arrowhead Brass is a U.S.-based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products with a rich history dating back to 1936. Our mission is to be the North American premier provider of these products and to stay true to our seven core values: customer commitment, quality, integrity, teamwork, respect, personal accountability, and good citizenship. With over 1,000 lead-free residential and commercial products, Arrowhead Brass helps families and community organizations meet the lead-free initiatives created to help promote the health and safety of our families www.ArrowheadBrass.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

