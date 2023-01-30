King’s Hawaiian Announces Expanded, Multi-Year Partnership with RFK Racing

Iconic Brand to Serve as Primary for 9 Races for No. 6 Team in ‘23

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 30, 2023) – RFK Racing has announced that King’s Hawaiian, the iconic bread company that joined the team in 2022, has returned in an expanded role and will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2023 and beyond.

“Our team and myself are really excited to continue our partnership with King’s Hawaiian, a brand that is a favorite of many fans and people across the country,” said Keselowski. “We had a ton of fun highlighting their products and activations in 2022, but are even more excited to see what 2023 brings. We’re thankful to the team at King’s Hawaiian for their continued support of our team and look forward to a fun and successful season in 2023.”

King’s Hawaiian, known for its famous irresistibly soft, and fluffy dinner rolls with just the right touch of sweetness – returns for its second season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Keselowski. RFK worked in conjunction with King’s Hawaiian to feature the ‘Slider Sunday’ theme, America’s new favorite mealtime ritual, across its social channels in 2022, with more exciting content planned for this season.

“We are so excited to be back as a partner,” said Chad Donvito, President, King’s Hawaiian. “We can’t wait to watch the King’s Hawaiian No. 6 Ford Mustang fly around the track for Slider Sundays throughout the season. We love bringing families together over their love of fast cars and delicious sliders.”

King’s Hawaiian served as the primary sponsor for three races in 2022 at Kansas, Nashville and Las Vegas. In 2023 the iconic orange colors will hit the track in nine different race markets, including first at The Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 (8 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

The family owned business will also be the primary sponsor for races at Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Kansas, Gateway, Sonoma, Pocono, Daytona and Martinsville. At those tracks combined Keselowski has eight wins with 63 combined top-10s.

Keselowski enters his second season at RFK and 14th full season in the NCS. With 35 Cup wins to his credit, he is set to make his 500th Cup start in 2023.

King’s Hawaiian Race Schedule

Feb. 5: LA Clash

March 19: Atlanta I

April 9: Bristol Dirt

May 7: Kansas I

June 4: Gateway

June 11: Sonoma

July 23: Pocono

Aug. 26: Daytona II

Oct. 29: King’s Hawaiian

About King’s Hawaiian

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian-inspired foods including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.