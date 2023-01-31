SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2023) – SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team.

Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.

The No. 4 SUNNYD Ford Mustang will debut May 14 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, a track where Harvick has won three of his 60 career Cup Series victories. SUNNYD returns to the No. 4 as a primary sponsor Sept. 10 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, another track where Harvick has three Cup Series wins.

In addition to joining Harvick, SUNNYD will serve as a yearlong associate partner of SHR’s No. 98 team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with driver Riley Herbst. To kick off the partnership, the 23-year-old Herbst will make his Cup Series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500 driving a SUNNYD-sponsored Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

“NASCAR has proven to be an excellent platform for the SUNNYD brand and it’s why we’ve joined Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, CMO, Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “Being a part of Kevin Harvick’s final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver holds a tremendous amount of value because of all that he’s accomplished in the sport.

“To have a veteran in Kevin and a next-generation talent in Riley Herbst allows SUNNYD to resonate with fans who have known Harvick since his Cup Series debut 23 years ago, as well as young fans new to the sport who see a little bit of themselves in Riley.”

Earlier this year, Harvick announced that the 2023 season would be his last as a Cup Series driver. The 47-year-old from Bakersfield, California, is currently tied for ninth on the Cup Series’ all-time win list.

“As a Gen-Xer, I’ve grown up with SUNNYD. It’s very fitting that I get to represent them in my last year in NASCAR,” said Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion. “Our desire to win and compete for a championship is as strong as ever and I’m happy to have SUNNYD a part of our race team.”

Harvick’s final season kicks off with the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the official start of the 2023 campaign with the 65th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Each event will be broadcast live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.