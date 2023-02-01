Shore Lunch Returns as Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Championship Race at Toledo Speedway

Toledo, Ohio (DATE) – Shore Lunch will return as an event entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series championship race at Toledo Speedway. The Shore Lunch 200 is slated for Saturday, October 7, and will mark the second consecutive season that the series championship will be determined at its home track.

“We had one of the most exciting championship finales in recent memory at Toledo Speedway in 2022,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “The battle for the driver’s championship was in doubt most of the day and the owner’s championship literally came down the last corner of the last lap. That is the type of exciting racing we have come to expect at Toledo Speedway.”

The Shore Lunch 200 will close the ARCA Menards Series’ 71st season.

“We’ve always had strong support from our hometown fans,” he said. “We had a great weekend of activities in 2022 and we’ve got another great weekend planned in 2023. We’re thrilled to have Shore Lunch back on board, they’ve been strong supporters of the ARCA Menards Series over the years and we’re looking ahead to a great championship weekend with them in October.”

Shore Lunch soups, breading, and batters first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2016. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third-largest home improvement retailer, and Summit Hill Foods, a leading food company with brands such as Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce, and Southeastern Mills Gravy and Baking Mixes, along with Shore Lunch, brings opportunities to showcase the entire line of the company’s brands to the Toledo area’s Menards customer base and racing community.

“The 2022 Shore Lunch 200 was one of the most exciting races of the season,” said Steve Goodyear, President and CEO for Summit Hill Foods. “The fans saw a great race that came down to the very last lap. We hope to see all of them back for another great race this October. Summit Hill Foods is proud to be continuing our sponsorship under our Shore Lunch brand for this race.”

Advance discount ticket sales at Menards will be released at a later date. The race will be televised live on FS2 starting at 4 pm ET.

For more information, please visit ToledoSpeedway.com; for information on the ARCA Menards Series please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

