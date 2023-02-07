BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA will lead off Saturday’s double-header of racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2023) – A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today.

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA will be the opening race of an exciting double-header for fans at Daytona, followed by the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“BRANDT and the Florida FFA make for the perfect pairing with the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway,” said track president Frank Kelleher. “The youth of our sport get their start in this series, and the youth in agriculture get their start with the FFA. Our future is bright!”

Florida FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students with leadership development, personal growth and career success through realistic, hands-on agricultural education. The experience is valuable to all students, regardless of whether they do or do not pursue agricultural careers.

“Florida FFA appreciates support from companies like BRANDT and Daytona International Speedway,” said Florida FFA Director of Development, Hilary Holley. “Support from business and industry fuel the advancement of opportunities for students enrolled in agricultural education and FFA in Florida. We are excited about this incredible partnership!”

BRANDT Professional Agriculture is a long-time NASCAR sponsor and is a fast-growing, family-owned company that is a leader in global agriculture. By taking care of its customers, near and far, BRANDT helps families, farms and communities ensure a safe, secure supply of fiber, fuel and food.

“We love the FFA. In fact, I have my Blue Jacket proudly displayed in my office,” said Rick Brandt, CEO and President of BRANDT. “Marry that passion with our passion for racing and the BRANDT 200 Supporting the FFA is a natural fit: It’s a full day of Daytona racing with ARCA and Xfinity, centered around agriculture. Throw in the fact that the driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevy, Justin Allgaier is a former ARCA champion, and this is a once in a lifetime event.”

The ARCA Menards Series has long been a launching point for some of NASCAR’s brightest stars. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won the ARCA season-opener at Daytona in 2004, and 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion Ty Gibbs will be making his DAYTONA 500 debut this year to kick off his NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year campaign.

In addition to the double-header of the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA and the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300, fans will see plenty of additional action on track Saturday – all for one ticket. NASCAR Cup Series final practice will be the fans’ final opportunity to see the field before the 65th running of Sunday’s sold-out DAYTONA 500. And the field will be set for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 with NASCAR Xfijnity Series qualifying.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts (Welcome to Rockville, Heroes Honor Festival, etc.), sporting events (DAYTONA Soccer Fest, CLASH DAYTONA, etc.) civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Florida FFA

Florida FFA is a premier youth, leadership organization with more than 26,000 middle and high school student members – as part of over 350 local FFA chapters across the state. FFA members participate in nearly 50 leadership and career development events each year. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The Florida FFA Foundation seeks to build partnerships with industry, education, government, and individuals to secure resources for the future of education, agriculture, student leader development and success. The Florida FFA Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

About BRANDT

A leading agricultural company, BRANDT serves growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. BRANDT’s focus is providing the crop-input products and services that give growers the best opportunity for return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply.